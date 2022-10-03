In September, when the Falmouth Land Trust held a fundraiser at the Hurricane Valley Farm to renovate the barn, Amy Kuhn showed up to support it. In October 2021, when the Falmouth Food Pantry had to cancel its annual community dinner and fundraiser, Amy Kuhn went on her Facebook page to ask for donations.

From March 2020 to earlier this year, when COVID upended business as usual, Amy Kuhn logged onto Zoom to lead the Town Council in meeting and receiving citizen input. Showing up is Amy’s way of serving her community. Back in 2012, when half of Clapboard Island off the Town Landing went up for sale, and a dozen people met there to explore ways of providing public access, Amy Kuhn got on a boat and went out to learn about it.

I support Amy Kuhn for Maine House District 111, Falmouth. Amy shows up.

Susan Gilpin

Falmouth

