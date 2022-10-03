Eloise Vitelli has been my state senator since 2013, and I’m proud to vote for her again to represent Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden.

Senator Vitelli has led the way in protecting Maine’s environment, putting local foods in Maine schools and lowering the price of prescription drugs. She supports alternative and renewable energies as well as conserving open spaces. Senator Vitelli’s groundbreaking Student Loan Bill of Rights Act addresses predatory lending that cripples college graduates. The new law protects students from unscrupulous loan servicers.

She also paved the way for rural municipalities to expand high speed internet access with her municipal utility poles bill. This is one way Senator Vitelli is supporting small businesses everywhere – and enabling remote employees to work from home.

We need seasoned, smart and reasonable people like Eloise Vitelli in Augusta. I hope you’ll vote for her Nov. 8.

Gretta Wark

Bath

