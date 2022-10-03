Cumberland
Mon. 10/10 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Tue. 10/11 9:30 a.m. Communications Committee Town Hall
Falmouth
Thur. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Tree Task Force Town Hall
Pownal
Thur. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Voting Room
Yarmouth
Thur. 10/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin/Zoom
Tues. 10/11 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Wed. 10/12 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Log Cabin
Wed. 10/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Thur. 10/13 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
Thur. 10/13 7.m. School Committee Log Cabin
Send questions/comments to the editors.