Benefits

Friday 10/7-10/9

Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Fundraiser: 6 p.m., Vessel & Vine, 4 Pleasant St., Brunswick, $20-$100, brunswickdowntown.org.

Books/Authors

Patten Free Library Writing Contest: Open to adults and teens grades 7 and up in library’s service, RSU 1 and other schools for short fiction and nonfiction. Deadline Dec. 3, cash prizes, .patten.lib.me.us/2022-writing-contest.

Monday, 10/11

Mystery Readers Roundtable: 3 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org.

Wednesday, 10/12

Violins and Hope: From the Holocaust to Symphony Hall: 7 p.m. Virtual author talk with Daniel Levin in partnership with the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine and the Jewish Book Council, Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. $40. longfellowbooks.com.

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Congress Square Park: noon to 1 p.m., every other Thursday in Congress Square Park, Portland. Hosted by Portland Public Library, Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave. portlandlibrary.com.

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Thursday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing.

Books on Tap: 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Thursday, Maine Charitable Mechanics Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Always looking for new members; email [email protected]

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club: 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday of the month at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Racial Equity Book Group: 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Read Your Mind: 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday of the month, virtual from Portland Public Library. Features new books, topics and resources about teen mental health, portlandlibrary.com.

Reading Challenge 2022: Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland. List of 18 reading prompts to challenge readers throughout the year, princememorial.org.

Road Scholars Walking Group: 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Do you want to read more? Do you want to walk more? Would you like to do both at the same time? Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org.

Sci-fi Book Club: 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

World War II Commemoration: free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up: 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

Saturday, 10/8

Christmas by the Sea Holiday Fair: 10-2, Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell Center. Free, elijahkelloggchurch.org.

Friends of Evergreen Historic Walking Tours: Rum Riot: 10:30 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland.

Old Port Historic Walking Tour: 11 a.m., Monument Square, Center of Square, Portland. $0-$35, oldporthistorictours.com.

Sunday, 10/9

Pejepscot Genealogical Society: 2 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, Morrell Room, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Monday, 10/10

Trivia Night: 6 p.m., Wessie’s Den, 212 Brown St., Westbrook.

Tuesday, 10/11

Beginner/Intermediate Bridge: 9 a.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick.

Teen Center Advisory Committee Meeting: 4:30 p.m., People Plus Activity Room, 35 Union St., Brunswick.

Wednesday, 10/12

Dinosaurs at Dusk: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. $6-$6.50, usm.maine.edu.

Ongoing

Board Game Social: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Slot Car Junction, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org.

Cafe en Français – French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday of the month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Calico Quilters: 7 p.m. first and third Mondays, North Yarmouth Congregational Church, Route 115, 7-9 PM. All are welcome to attend; contact Lorna Clark, [email protected]

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, Curtis Library Chess Club open to all ages, younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult helper. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Connected: nondenominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over, 7 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Guest speaker, light refreshments, 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Craft Meetup: 4:30-6 p.m. Mondays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St, Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Critical Home Repair program: Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Down East Ship Modelers Guild: 1 p.m. second Thursday of every month, 200 Congress St., Bath, rear of the American Legion Hall. 751-2453.

Freeport Farmers Market: 9 a.m. every Friday, Corner of Main & West Streets, next to the Town Office, Freeport. www.visitfreeport.com.

Freeport American Legion: 5:30 p.m. every 2nd Thursday of the month, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallot Drive. All veterans welcome.

Freeport Classic Car Cruise Night: 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 17, 31 Maine St., Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase with food, live music, 50/50, giveaways.

Game Night: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Sunday, Foreplay Sports Pub, 436 Fore St., Portland. Free.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Maker’s Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. Local farms, artisans, artists, thompsonspoint.com.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m., first Saturday of each month through September. Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Monument(al) Square Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday in Portland, goods crafted by Portland makers.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave., restoreportlandmaine.org.

Scarborough 55-plus Program Senior Drop-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Get together for coffee, snacks, games and camaraderie. Registration not necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis: noon lunch meeting Fridays, Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Senior Bingo: noon, every Monday, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, free, registration not necessary, scarboroughmaine.org.

Stump Trivia: 8-10 p.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Topsham ReStore: 126 Main St., 504-9340.

Trivia: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Free, stroudwaterdistillery.com.

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St. Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Dining

Saturday, 10/8

Public Baked Bean Supper: 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook.

Wednesday, 10/12

Men’s Breakfast: 8 a.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick.

Scarborough 55+ Program Senior Lunch: SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, $8 donation suggested.

Friday, 10/14

Souper Supper at St. Mary’s: 5 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

Ongoing

Brunswick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, Brunswick Mall, Park Row and Maine Street.

Cumberland Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road.

Curbside Souper Supper: 5 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland: Call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: open for in-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Freeport Farmers Market: hosted by Freeport Climate Action Now from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through mid-October next to Town Hall at 22 Main St. Educating visitors about climate change and actions people can take to protect the planet will be emphasized.

Meals on Wheels: call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Merrymeeting Sharing Table: Library Park Gazebo, Bath, noon to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday. No income or residency requirement to pick up free food, merrymeetingfoodcouncil.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

Portland Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday in Deering Oaks Park through Nov. 23. portlandmainefarmersmarket.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen: hot lunches and food pantry open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 307 Congress St., Portland. Clothing and books, gift bags for kids and toiletries will be provided Fridays.

The Sharing Table: Food For All: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, courtesy of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Merrymeeting Gleaners. Free and open to all, curtislibrary.libcal.com .

Health

Tuesday 10/11

Teen Graphic Medicine Class: 3 p.m., a series of weekly classes taught by special guest artist Isabella Riverton Branch, Downtown Library, Meeting Room 5, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. www.portlandlibrary.com.

Wednesday, 10/12

Healthy Weight for a Lifetime: 4 p.m., Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine St., Brunswick.

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Freeport Community Services, open to all, visitfreeport.com.

Living Well with Diabetes: via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

Living Well with HIV+: online workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required at 800-620-6036, [email protected] or healthylivingforme.org.

Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30-2 p.m. second Tuesday of every month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Walk with a Doc: 12:15-12:45 p.m. every Thursday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 1 Wellness Way, Topsham. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

YMCA: free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Yoga Tuesdays: 5:30 every week, Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick.

Kids

The Telling Room: Registration open for free fall writing and publishing programs for kids and teens in greater Portland, tellingroom.org.

Monday, 10/10

Indigenous People’s Day: 9 a.m., Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, 250 Thompsons Point, Portland.

Family Birdhouse Making: Workshop for families with children ages 5-12: noon, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org.

Tuesday, 10/11

Outdoor Baby & Me: 10 a.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham.

Story Time for Children: 10:30 a.m., Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com.

Wednesday, 10/12

Outdoor Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org.

Ongoing

Nature Storytime with South Portland Parks Department: 10:30 a.m. Fridays, stories, songs, and activities for ages 5 and under; 3:30 p.m. afterschool program of games, crafts, and presentations for kids ages 6-12, South Portland Public Library, southportlandlibrary.com.

Paws & Read with Therapy Dogs: Every Monday from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. For kids of all ages, free and open to the public. Sign up for a 15-minute session by calling 865-3307, freeportlibrary.com.

Taco Cord Keepers: A Grab-and-Go Craft starting 2:15 p.m. Sept. 28, Freeport Community Library, cord storage for chargers, headphones, for teens in grade 6 and up, free and open to the public.

Better Together Book Club: 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Bubbles and Books: 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Suggested for ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St, Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m. during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road.

Dangerous Thinking Club: 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Family Storytime: 10:15-10:45 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Designed for ages 3-5, signup required, topshamlibrary.org.

Friday Video Games: 3-5 p.m., open to teens at the downtown Portland Library every Friday on a PS4, portlandlibrary.com.

Miss Mary Story Time: 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine: free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Outside Storytime for Toddlers: 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Monday and Thursday, Freeport Community Library.

Picture Book Read Aloud: 10:15 a.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, virtual as facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program: 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series: noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group: virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Miss Mary’s Singalong Story Time. Both on Facebook Live.

Story Time With Miss Robyn: 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Repeat of Wednesday’s story time of stories, songs, fingerplays and rhymes; recommended for ages 2-5 with a caregiver. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library: curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Teen Video Games: 2-5 p.m. Fridays, Portland Public Library Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs: thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Virtual Music Fun with Miss Teresa: 10:30 a.m. Fridays; Facebook Live from Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.

Wii Wednesday: 1-4 p.m., retro gaming last Wednesday of every month, Riverton Library Branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Libraries

Monday, 10/10

Craft Meetup In-Person: 4:30 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Tuesday, 10/11

Progress on Climate: An Evening of Celebration, Hope & Action: 6 p.m., The Brunswick – Bath Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Wednesday, 10/12

Free Tutoring from the Career Center: 9:30 a.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Student Loan Forgiveness Information Session with Pine Tree Legal: 6:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland. Free. southportlandlibrary.org.

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: open for browsing, cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library: open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in Harpswell. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library: open for indoor browsing Monday through Sunday. Curbside available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library: open for in-person browsing 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Masks required, falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library: open for in-person visits 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. FCL To Go 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday when building is closed to the public. freeportlibrary.com.

Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org.

Merrill Memorial Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Passes available: to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum, Maine State Park Pass and Coastal Maine Botanical Garden at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Patten Free Library in Bath: in-person browsing Monday through Saturday with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary.

Patten Free Library Homebound Delivery Service: to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. Matches volunteers to patrons who are unable to visit the library in person, patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service, 443- 5141 ext. 23.

Portland Public Library: main library and all branches open to the public. Visit portlandlibrary.com/portland-public-library-reopens/ for details.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland: now open Tuesday through Saturday. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org.

South Portland Public Library: Main Library open Monday through Saturday, branch open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth: open Monday through Saturday, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library: open Monday through Saturday. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Go online for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks & Nature

Sunday, 10/9

Contemplative Fall Walk: 2 p.m., Pleasant Hill Preserve, 256-280 Pleasant Hill Road, Scarborough.

Friends of Evergreen Historic Walking Tour: The Otraska Wreck: 2 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland.

Ongoing

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Scarborough Marsh Maps: free at town clerk’s office in Scarborough Town Hall, Scarborough Public Library, Scarborough Land Trust Preserve kiosks.

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Recreation

Tuesday, 10/11

Easy Riders Biking Club: 12:30 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick.

Freeport Trail Challenge: Hike four Freeport trails through Oct. 12. Freeport Conservation Trust, 53 Depot St., Freeport. freeportconservationtrust.org.

Ongoing

Bicycle Coalition of Maine: free riding clinics and safety classes, see bikemaine.org.

Cumberland Walking Group: 10 a.m. Thursdays, locations vary, contact Kelly at [email protected]

Falmouth Land Trust: guided hikes throughout the year, free and open to all, falmouthlandtrust.org/events.

Fly-Casting: L.L. Bean, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Stand-Up Paddleboarding: L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Women’s Hike Night: 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Yoga in the Park: 8 a.m. Fridays, L.L.Bean Discovery Park lawn, Freeport. Bring a mat and blocks, all levels welcome, weather permitting. Free.

Support

Ongoing

Al Anon: noon, TGIFriday Brunswick Zoom meeting, indrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me/brunswick/#Friday-Al-Anon-Meetings.

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7.

Connected: 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, nondenominational group for widows, widowers, divorced and singles 55-plus, with guest speaker and light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Dempsey Center Program Guide: Classes, workshops and groups to help and support in the fight against cancer, issuu.com/dempsey-center/docs. Free.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: meeting by Zoom and phone, foodaddicts.org.

Health Care and Frontline Workers: free confidential coaching sessions, wellness workshops and connection groups for those who may be feeling down, disconnected or discouraged. Call 1-800-769-9819, see workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email [email protected]

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line: a new mental health program for youths 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine: a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youths throughout the state, connects staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength: online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 6 p.m. every Thursday, Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick, 729-6400.

The Yellow Tulip Project: support and community for those with mental illnesses, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Walking with Moms in Need: unplanned pregnancy support group and services, Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. For more, call 847-6885, [email protected]

Volunteer

Ongoing

American Red Cross Blood Drives: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Dempsey Center: help make life better for people affected by cancer in Scarborough and Portland. Clayton’s House host in Portland, orientation ambassador, wig and headwear consultant, Reiki, community gardeners needed. See dempseycenter.org/volunteer-2-2.

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: volunteers needed to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email maineregio[email protected]

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing, details at habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild.

Workshops/Talks

Sunday 10/9

“Mishoonash in Maine: Remnants of old Native Canoe Travels in the Pejepscot (Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell) Region”: by author John Goff, 2 p.m, Pejepscot Genealogical Society meeting, Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick. Public welcome, FMI, Steve Gilchrist, 603-454-4094.

Wednesday, 10/13

Enriched Life Discussion Group: 7 p.m., Zoom, myenrichedlife.com.

Ongoing

Asylum Application Assistance: Hope Acts helps people seeking asylum 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Downtown Branch of the Portland Public Library. Registration is required; call or text 207-208-6838, or email [email protected]

“Back to Basics: Building Routines for Success”: 1 p.m. online, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1, free, registration required at extension.umaine.edu.

Career Building, Entrepreneurship and Money Management classes: online by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Chess Club: 6 p.m., Curtis Library Chess Club, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, meets first and third Wednesdays of the month. Open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

A Common Yarn: 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group: 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Eastern Cemetery Tours: daily at 4 p.m. through Oct. 16 from Congress Street gate in Portland, $10/adults, $5/students and seniors, free under 12. Purchase ahead on Eventbrite or with exact change at the tour. spiritsalive.org.

Ecomaine Waste Management: learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Free College Courses: for adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system, bit.ly/3qL5RwC.

“From Farm to Table Fare”: seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu.

“Grow Your Business Online”: New Ventures Maine online course, work at your own pace and complete by Dec. 31. Free, newventuresmaine.org.

Healthy Living for ME: classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30 p.m., 2nd Tuesday of every month, People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

New Ventures Maine: free online classes on careers, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club: noon every Friday, Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Free and open to the public.

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: resource specialist, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, appointments preferred by calling 835-9866 or emailing [email protected]

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: help with technology 2-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, sign up at circulation desk or by phone.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

World Affairs Conversation Group: 11 a.m., Oct. 7 and every other Friday, People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

filed under: