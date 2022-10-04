RICHMOND — Hunter Mason scored four goals to help the Richmond boys soccer team roll past Temple Academy 11-0 on Tuesday afternoon. Marco Ladner, Max Visselli and Logan Zuolamis each scored two goals. Wyatt Cassidy also scored for Richmond (7-3-1).

The Bobcats got three assists from Visselli and one each from Ladner, Kole Crosseur, Teaghan Gilpatric, Ben Fournier, Brady Alexander, Gavin Grover, Max Trask and Rhys Terry.

Avery Crowe and David Edwards each made one save each for the Bobcats. Hunter Bussell made 19 saves for Temple Academy, which fell to 1-8.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 4, MORSE 0: Pablo Jimenez Duran recorded a hat trick for the Eagles (9-0-2) in a win over the Shipbuilders (3-6-1) in Newcastle.

Jack Duncan added a goal and two assists for Lincoln Academy.

GIRLS SOCCER

RICHMOND 5, TEMPLE 0: Lorelei Zoulamis had a hat trick to spark the Bobcats in Richmond.

Eden Balduf added two goals for Richmond (8-4-0) while Breonna Dufresne and Shaw Li each had assists.

Vanessa Dewitt made 23 saves for Temple (3-5-1).

