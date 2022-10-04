SALES

Industrial

Flagstone Realty LLC bought a 13,500± SF industrial building at 234 Old Lisbon Road, Lewiston from LEW Incorporated. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Land

Brunswick Apartments, LLC bought 21± AC at 305 Bath Road, Brunswick from Frank T. Crooker. Tony Armstrong, SVN The Masiello Group; Dan Catlin, Keller Williams Commercial.

Office

McPhill, LLC purchased a 6,348± SF fully leased office condo at 325E Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville from KMD325E, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

DC 509 Forest, LLC purchased 100,000 SF of an assemblage of properties from 509-537 Forest Avenue in Portland and a parking lot at 41 Ashmont Street from Income Property Management. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Dustin & Katherine Slocum bought a 4,370± SF office building at 854 Broadway, South Portland from Brenda Sawyer. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Dustin Slocum, Engel and Volkers Casco Bay LLC.

East Brown Cow bought a four building, mixed-use portfolio totaling 58,547± SF at 44, 45 & 57 Exchange Street, Portland from Goldy Management Company, Inc. Joe Malone, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers.

S & W Real Estate Co LLC bought a 10,530± SF office building at 241 Running Hill Road, South Portland from Weight Watchers of Maine, Inc. Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group.

Retail

St Marina, LLC purchased a 9,100± SF retail building at 947 Sokokis Trail in North Waterboro from Norman L. Allen. Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Star Energy, d/b/a MD’s Market, purchased a 2,750± SF retail building at 47 Waterville Road in Skowhegan from C.N. Brown Company. Derek Miller and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Sea Dog Brewing Co. bought a 6,115± SF retail building at 1 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough from Feldco Development Corp. Mark Malone, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Treadstone LLC bought a 170,000 ± of retail space at 235 Camden St., in Rockland from Harbor Plaza LLC. Bob Horvath, Horvath & Tremblay; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

LEASES

Industrial

CP Property Services, LLC leased 2,710± SF of industrial space at 346 South Street in Gorham from KR Commercial Properties, LLC. Mike Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Emerging Compounds Treatment Technologies, Inc. leased 36,180± SF of industrial space at 125 Industrial Way in Portland from STAG Industrial Holdings, LLC. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, SIOR, The Boulos Company. Charles Day, Porta & Co.; Nathan Piehl, Cushman and Wakefield.

Pepperidge Farm Inc. leased 3,863± SF of light industrial space at 4 Delta Drive in Westbrook from Deerfield Delta Drive, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

CSC Serviceworks, Inc. leased 2,000± SF of warehouse space at 51 Dynamic Drive in Scarborough from Dynamic Sun, LLC. Christopher Gallagher and Jon Rizzo, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Sugar Grove of Maine leased 4,000± SF of industrial space at 36 Bartlett Road, Gorham from Hincks Realty, LLC. Mike Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Brent Maurice, F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Office

Franklin Yaker leased 267 SF of office space at 23 Ocean Ave in Portland from 23 Ocean Ave Associates, LLC. Alex Pirleci, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Swift Current Management Services Inc leased 1,971 SF of office space at 81 Bridge Street in Yarmouth from Sparhawk Investments, LLC. Alex Pirleci, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Shania Zarriah Rowe leased 168 SF of office space at 23 Ocean Ave in Portland from 23 Ocean Ave Associates, LLC. Alex Pirleci, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

ForeFlight, LLC leased 10,766± SF of office space at 120 Exchange Street in Portland from PO Square Building, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, The Boulos Company; Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Spurwink Services Inc. leased 6,324± SF of office space at 180 Main Street in Biddeford from 4A Property LLC. Noah Stebbins and Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company; Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Falmouth Legal Advisors, Inc. leased 3,750± SF of office space at 8 Fundy Road in Falmouth from Fundy Circle Associates, LLC. Sasha Bogdanovics and John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Living Innovations Support Services, Inc. leased 3,731± SF of office space at 15 Lund Road in Saco from Ironsides Sports Center, LLC. Cameron Foster and Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

CoRecover, LLC leased 2,368± SF of office space at Atlantic Place Commerce Center in Portland from Atlantic Place Commerce Center, LLC. Claire Richardson and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Amity Companies subleased 1,358± SF of office space at 22 Free Street in Portland from Archipelago Law, LPP. John Finegan of The Boulos Company; Chris Romano and Derek Miller of The Boulos Company.

Acadia Healthcare, Inc. leased 1,059± SF of office space at 707 Sable Oaks Drive in South Portland from Second Portland Limited Partnership. Craig Young, CCIM, and Sasha Bogdanovics, The Boulos Company; Luke Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Apollon Wealth Management, LLC leased 1,042± SF of office space at 100 Commercial Street in Portland from Soley Wharf, LLC. Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Reliable Respiratory leased 948± SF of office space at Atlantic Place Commerce Center in South Portland from Atlantic Place Commerce Center, LLC. Claire Richardson and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Mainely Urns leased 619± SF of office space at Pineland Center, Auburn Hall in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Claire Richardson, The Boulos Company.

Energy Efficient Investments, Inc. leased 1,600± SF of office space at 10 Dynamic Drive in Scarborough from Nonni Corp, LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bear Essentials Fitness leased 3,200± SF of office space at 10 Dynamic Drive in Scarborough from Nonni Corp LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

StoreySmith Pediatric Clinic leased 2,730± SF of office space at 170 US Route One in Falmouth from MSP Professionals 170 US-1, LLC. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tom Gadbois, F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Retail

Mast Landing Brewing Co leased 2,647± SF of retail space at 185 Cottage Road in South Portland from Berkeley Properties, LLC. Kirk Butterfield, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Jon Finnegan, The Boulos Company.

Cory Keny & Emily Arbuckle leased 1250± SF of retail space at 550 Congress Street in Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen Breggia, The Dunham Group.

JAR Consulting, LLC leased 4,000± SF of retail space at 7 Maclellan Drive in Elliot from Potions, LLC. Christian Stallkamp and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Soggy Dog Designs leased 946± SF of retail space at 192 Front Street in Bath from The Szanton Company. Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Sally Beauty Supply renewed its 1,200 SF retail lease with Zenith Asset Group LLC at 124 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

