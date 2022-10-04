Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a 15,059± SF, ADA-accessible building located in the city’s growing Bayside neighborhood. The building has a seven-year, full NNN lease with CVS, the national wellness chain that recently acquired Apothecary By Design, the current tenant.

141 Preble St. is quickly accessible from Interstate 295, Forest Avenue and Marginal Way. The property has 250 feet of street frontage where 3,330 cars pass by on an average day. There are 25± parking spaces on a site that is just over a half-acre.

The two-floor building has retail and office space, with a shower in the second-floor bathroom. Two new Reznor heaters are in an unfinished area of the structure and a full build-ing generator provides back-up.

The current tenant is Apothecary By Design, a local pharmaceutical center. Their specialty is providing treatments for chronic illness, working alongside healthcare professionals to provide patients with the care level that fits their unique needs.

Net operating income, based on most recent data, is $246,967.

SALE PRICE: $3.8 million

141 Preble St., Portland is listed by Joe Malone, CCIM, and Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Joe at 207-233-8000 or [email protected] and Peter at 207-318-8888 or [email protected].

