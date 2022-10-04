Police arrested a Bath man early Sunday after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage by shattering windows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Jakob R. Frame, 21, faces charges of aggravated criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, both Class C crimes punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Police were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after callers reported “sounds of glass breaking.”

Officers heard glass shattering when they arrived and found a man “in the immediate area leaving the scene,” said Police Chief Andrew Booth. “Evidence gathered during the investigation, including a K-9 track by Deputy Chief Small and her K-9, Sampson, led officers to believe the man was responsible for the vandalism,” said Booth.

“We are thankful for the nearby residents who heard the glass breaking and called the police. That timely notice was in a large part the reason why we were able to apprehend Frame.”

Chocolate Church Arts Center staff said they devastated to see so much damage done to the annex building but added that the damage would not impact their scheduled performances for October.

“When we came in on Sunday and realized what happened, we were greatly saddened because it is a historic building and is near and dear to us, and we will do everything we can to repair the damage,” said Interim Executive Director Lauren O’Reilly. “We haven’t had an insurance adjustor come out yet, but we would welcome any donations to help.”

Frame was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

This investigation is ongoing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: