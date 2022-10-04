This special film event, which features eight short adventure documentaries, allows audiences to experience incredible stories from award-winning filmmakers. You will discover new people, places, and characters you’ll instantly warm to. You’ll find yourself immersed in amazing locations that will instantly rise to the top of your bucket list.

The Kendal Mountain Festival Tour is coming to American cinemas for the first time in its 42-year history and will be screening at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater for one night only, Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.

Over 40 years ago, Kendal Mountain Festival hosted what was then a new, two-day event, the Kendal Mountaineering Film Festival. Visitors experienced art, seminars, films, photography and more. As the event developed and grew in both stature and popularity, it attracted greater audience numbers, along with a veritable who’s-who from the world of climbing and mountaineering. The “Kendal Mountain Festival” became globally respected as a launchpad and international showcase for mountain and outdoor film, premiering or screening such classics as “Free Solo,” “14 Peaks” and “The Rescue.”

The festival became recognized as the main annual social event for outdoor enthusiasts in the UK and Europe and built an international reputation. Kendal has gone on to become a global touring film festival spreading across the United Kingdom, China and now coming to the United States and Canada for the first time ever.

The program for the 2022 North American Tour has been carefully selected by the festival’s team located in the UK. The quality of their selections has brought over 20,000 outdoor enthusiasts to their legendary event every year. The selected films feature the world of cutting-edge outdoor storytelling, action sports and adventure. Kendal is all about adventure, stories of extreme human endurance, breathtaking environments, and adrenaline-fueled excitement. This 2022 tour includes eight short films about crack climbing, base jumping, skiing, exploration and more.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta. Tickets for the Kendal Mountain Festival Tour event are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under.