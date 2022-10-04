Audrey Philbrook scored two fourth-quarter goals, the first with an assist from Kasey Johnson, and the Lake Region field hockey team beat Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 3-1 on Tuesday in Naples.

Greta Tod scored in the first quarter for GNG/NYA (3-7-1) to open the scoring but Emma Nadeau put home a pass from Mya King in the second to pull Lake Region (3-5-1) even heading to halftime.

Lorenza Kiper stopped four shots for the Patriots.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

GORHAM 5, DEERING 1: Ashley Connolly scored three goals, including two in the first half as Gorham (10-0) remained undefeated with a win over Deering (3-6-1) in Gorham.

Katie Gooch and Kaitylin Nichols also scored for Gorham.

Marlie Rodriguez scored for Deering.

TRAIP ACADEMY 1, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Aberash Robinson scored in double overtime on a cross from Quinn McPherson to lift the Rangers (4-6) past the Hawks (1-8-1) in Kittery.

Lilly Stuart made two saves for Traip and Bridget Landry had 11 for Sacopee Valley.

BOYS’ SOCCER

LINCOLN ACADEMY 4, MORSE 0: Pablo Jimenez Duran recorded a hat trick for the Eagles (9-0-2) in a win over the Shipbuilders (3-6-1) in Newcastle.

Jack Duncan added one goal and two assists for Lincoln Academy.

CHOP POINT 2, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Elie Lemelin and Matt Wright each had a goal for the Breakers (4-2-1) as they topped the Lions (4-4) in South Portland.

Papa Osei scored for GPCS and Logan Hoffman tallied nine saves in goal.

WAYNFLETE 6, ST. DOMINIC 0: Myles Culley had three goals and one assist to help the Flyers (9-1) beat the Saints (2-6-1) in Auburn.

Andrew Rogers and Bryan Stark-Chessa added one goal apiece in the first half for Waynflete. Reid Robinson also scored.

WELLS 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Santiago Fitch-Curry had a pair of goals, including the winner on a corner kick with 1:30 play in the first overtime session as the Warriors (3-8) topped the visiting Patriots (3-6-1) at Wells.

Spencer Carpenter and Derrick Martin also scored for Wells.

