2018 Governor’s Race

Janet Mills became the first woman to be elected as Maine governor, and was the first candidate in two decades to get more than 50 percent of the votes.

Hayes
Terry Hayes (I)
37,128 votes (6%)
Moody
Shawn Moody (R)
270,450 votes (43%)
Mills
Janet Mills (D)
317,981 votes (51%)

2014 Governor’s Race

Paul LePage stormed back into the Blaine House, racking up more votes than any candidate for governor in the last 30 years, despite a three-way race.

Cutler
Eliot Cutler (I)
51,405 votes (8.4%)
LePage
Paul LePage (R)
294,189 votes (48.2%)
Mitchell
Mike Michaud (D)
264,369 votes (43.3%)

2010 Governor’s Race

Paul LePage won the election by less than 2 percentage points over Eliot Cutler, the narrowest margin in a governor’s race since 1994. Libby Mitchell faded late in the campaign to finish third.

Cutler
Eliot Cutler (I)
208,190 votes (36.4%)
LePage
Paul LePage (R)
217,851 votes (38.1%)
Mitchell
Libby Mitchell (D)
109,085 votes (19.1%)
* Other candidates accounted for 6.5% of remaining votes

2006 Governor’s Race

With four candidates on the ballot, including an independent and a Green, John Baldacci gathered only 38 percent of the vote, but it was enough to win reelection.

Cutler
John Baldacci (D)
209,927 votes (38.1%)
LaMarche
Patricia LaMarche (G)
52,690 votes (9.6%)
Merrill
Barbara Merrill (I)
118,715 votes (21.6%)
Woodcock
Chandler Woodcock (R)
166,425 votes (30.2%)
* Other candidates accounted for .6% of remaining votes

2002 Governor’s Race

John Baldacci drew on a broad geographic base outside of southern Maine to beat South Portland businessman Peter Cianchette and Green Party activist Jonathan Carter.

Baldacci
John Baldacci (D)
238,179 votes (47.2%)
Carter
Jonathan Carter (G)
46,903 votes (9.3%)
Cianchette
Peter Cianchette (R)
209,496 votes (41.5%)
* Other candidates accounted for 2.1% of remaining votes

1998 Governor’s Race

Incumbent Angus King trounced two challengers, including former U.S. Rep. James Longley Jr., to recapture the Blaine House.

Connolly
Thomas Connolly (D)
50,506 votes (12.0%)
King
Angus King (I)
246,772 votes (58.6%)
Longley
James Longley (R)
79,716 votes (18.9%)
* Other candidates accounted for 10.5% of remaining votes

1994 Governor’s Race

Independent Angus King launched his political career with a victory in the 1994 race for governor, finishing just ahead of former Gov. Joseph E. Brennan. Susan Collins trailed but would win a U.S. Senate seat in 1996.

Brennan
Joseph Brennan (D)
172,951 votes (33.8%)
Collins
Susan Collins (R)
117,990 votes (23.1%)
King
Angus King (I)
180,829 votes (35.4%)
* Other candidates accounted for 7.7% of remaining votes

1990 Governor’s Race

Incumbent John R. McKernan Jr. held off a challenge from Joseph Brennan to win a second term in 1990, with the libertarian-leaning independent Andrew Adam in a distant third.

Adam
Andrew Adam (I)
48,377 votes (9.3%)
Brennan
Joseph Brennan (D)
230,038 votes (44.0%)
McKernan
John McKernan (R)
243,766 votes (46.7%)
* Other candidates accounted for 0.0% of remaining votes

