2018 Governor’s Race Janet Mills became the first woman to be elected as Maine governor, and was the first candidate in two decades to get more than 50 percent of the votes. Terry Hayes (I)

37,128 votes (6%) Shawn Moody (R)

270,450 votes (43%) Janet Mills (D)

317,981 votes (51%)

2014 Governor’s Race Paul LePage stormed back into the Blaine House, racking up more votes than any candidate for governor in the last 30 years, despite a three-way race. Eliot Cutler (I)

51,405 votes (8.4%) Paul LePage (R)

294,189 votes (48.2%) Mike Michaud (D)

264,369 votes (43.3%)

2010 Governor’s Race Paul LePage won the election by less than 2 percentage points over Eliot Cutler, the narrowest margin in a governor’s race since 1994. Libby Mitchell faded late in the campaign to finish third. Eliot Cutler (I)

208,190 votes (36.4%) Paul LePage (R)

217,851 votes (38.1%) Libby Mitchell (D)

109,085 votes (19.1%) * Other candidates accounted for 6.5% of remaining votes

2006 Governor’s Race With four candidates on the ballot, including an independent and a Green, John Baldacci gathered only 38 percent of the vote, but it was enough to win reelection. John Baldacci (D)

209,927 votes (38.1%) Patricia LaMarche (G)

52,690 votes (9.6%) Barbara Merrill (I)

118,715 votes (21.6%) Chandler Woodcock (R)

166,425 votes (30.2%) * Other candidates accounted for .6% of remaining votes

2002 Governor’s Race John Baldacci drew on a broad geographic base outside of southern Maine to beat South Portland businessman Peter Cianchette and Green Party activist Jonathan Carter. John Baldacci (D)

238,179 votes (47.2%) Jonathan Carter (G)

46,903 votes (9.3%) Peter Cianchette (R)

209,496 votes (41.5%) * Other candidates accounted for 2.1% of remaining votes

1998 Governor’s Race Incumbent Angus King trounced two challengers, including former U.S. Rep. James Longley Jr., to recapture the Blaine House. Thomas Connolly (D)

50,506 votes (12.0%) Angus King (I)

246,772 votes (58.6%) James Longley (R)

79,716 votes (18.9%) * Other candidates accounted for 10.5% of remaining votes

1994 Governor’s Race Independent Angus King launched his political career with a victory in the 1994 race for governor, finishing just ahead of former Gov. Joseph E. Brennan. Susan Collins trailed but would win a U.S. Senate seat in 1996. Joseph Brennan (D)

172,951 votes (33.8%) Susan Collins (R)

117,990 votes (23.1%) Angus King (I)

180,829 votes (35.4%) * Other candidates accounted for 7.7% of remaining votes