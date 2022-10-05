2018 Governor’s Race
Janet Mills became the first woman to be elected as Maine governor, and was the first candidate in two decades to get more than 50 percent of the votes.
37,128 votes (6%)
270,450 votes (43%)
317,981 votes (51%)
2014 Governor’s Race
Paul LePage stormed back into the Blaine House, racking up more votes than any candidate for governor in the last 30 years, despite a three-way race.
51,405 votes (8.4%)
294,189 votes (48.2%)
264,369 votes (43.3%)
2010 Governor’s Race
Paul LePage won the election by less than 2 percentage points over Eliot Cutler, the narrowest margin in a governor’s race since 1994. Libby Mitchell faded late in the campaign to finish third.
208,190 votes (36.4%)
217,851 votes (38.1%)
109,085 votes (19.1%)
2006 Governor’s Race
With four candidates on the ballot, including an independent and a Green, John Baldacci gathered only 38 percent of the vote, but it was enough to win reelection.
209,927 votes (38.1%)
52,690 votes (9.6%)
118,715 votes (21.6%)
166,425 votes (30.2%)
2002 Governor’s Race
John Baldacci drew on a broad geographic base outside of southern Maine to beat South Portland businessman Peter Cianchette and Green Party activist Jonathan Carter.
238,179 votes (47.2%)
46,903 votes (9.3%)
209,496 votes (41.5%)
1998 Governor’s Race
Incumbent Angus King trounced two challengers, including former U.S. Rep. James Longley Jr., to recapture the Blaine House.
50,506 votes (12.0%)
246,772 votes (58.6%)
79,716 votes (18.9%)
1994 Governor’s Race
Independent Angus King launched his political career with a victory in the 1994 race for governor, finishing just ahead of former Gov. Joseph E. Brennan. Susan Collins trailed but would win a U.S. Senate seat in 1996.
172,951 votes (33.8%)
117,990 votes (23.1%)
180,829 votes (35.4%)
1990 Governor’s Race
Incumbent John R. McKernan Jr. held off a challenge from Joseph Brennan to win a second term in 1990, with the libertarian-leaning independent Andrew Adam in a distant third.
48,377 votes (9.3%)
230,038 votes (44.0%)
243,766 votes (46.7%)
