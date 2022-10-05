A plane crashed in Arundel near Route 1, an emergency dispatcher said Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m., a Biddeford dispatcher said.

Firefighters from Arundel were working to put out flames at the crash site, located a few hundred yards from Sam’s Road, a dead-end street off Route 1 south of Log Cabin Road.

It’s unknown how many people were on board or what their conditions are. The plane’s origin and destination were also unknown.

This story will be updated.

