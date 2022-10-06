District 1 residents will elect a town councilor in one of just two contested local races in Freeport this fall.

Incumbent Daniel Piltch has spent the last year serving as the Council’s chair. During his three years on the Council, the body has worked to develop and implement the first steps of a plan to transform Freeport’s downtown to a bustling mixed-use area, with housing and local businesses complementing national retail stores.

Political newcomer Dominic Petrillo also hopes to promote economic and housing development in Freeport, where he operated a popular Italian restaurant until a fire this July temporarily closed the business.

The winner of the November 8 election will serve a three-year term.

Q&A with Daniel Piltch:

Tell the voters about yourself.

Currently the Chair of the Town Council, I have been a Freeport resident for 18 years, living within walking distance to our downtown. My wife and I have raised our two children here, initially enrolling them at the French school in South Freeport and later in Freeport’s public schools. I have been serving on town committees for the past 12 years and enjoy working with the many talented people who volunteer on behalf of Freeport.

Why are you running for this seat?

I feel strongly that Freeport has much going for it. We are in a unique position with a revitalized commercial downtown, a great school system, and a solid infrastructure. We are a desirable destination for visitors and residents alike, and I feel strongly about keeping it that way. As residents, we have far more in common than we do separating us, and that has been what has motivated me over my last three years serving as your councilor.

What are the biggest challenges or concerns facing your town in the coming term?

Freeport is in a good place, but it’s also in a precarious position. We’ll be facing important decisions about our downtown, our role in environmental stewardship, and our response to the area’s urgent housing problem. With a background as a business owner and many years of experience working behind the scenes with the town, I understand how to get things done and look forward to keeping Freeport a strong community.

What are your top priorities if elected?

As a Town Councilor, I take seriously my role in the town’s financial stability. I have been able to expand our Town’s services while keeping our tax rate lower than all of our nearby Towns. In my next term, I will continue to focus on revitalizing our downtown, taking care of our environment, supporting our public safety team, and improving the Town’s communication with residents. Thank you for the privilege of letting me serve as your town councilor.

Q&A with Dominic Petrillo:

Tell the voters about yourself.

I was born in West Paris Maine and moved with my parents to Freeport in 1991. I completed my junior and senior years of high school here in Freeport and graduated in 1993. Post high school, I soon began a career in the hospitality industry. That career led me to work and travel to Portland, Boston, Colorado and Hawaii. In 2005, I returned to Freeport, where I have owned and operated a food service business since 2006. I married my wife Sheena in 2014, and we have three children in the Freeport school system.

Why are you running for this seat?

I have chosen to run for District 1 because I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me. I believe it is my duty as a resident to participate in this process.

What are the biggest challenges or concerns facing your town in the coming term?

More than any challenges or concerns, I see opportunities. In the coming years for Freeport, we can make positive impacts in social and community priorities while moving forward with our ever-changing commerce needs. I think Freeport has an excellent track record for community outreach and for thoughtful decisiveness. I want to build upon this and move forward with the town making sound financial and social advancement.

What are your top priorities if elected?

We have seen many changes in recent years with the growth of online retail platforms. We have also seen a desire and a need for residential housing in most settings. My top priority for Freeport, if elected, will be dictated by both the short and long term needs of our growing and changing town residents and its commerce.

