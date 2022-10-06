Political affiliation:

Democrat

Social media accounts:

None listed

Occupation:

Tutor

Education:

B.A. History, Bates College; J.D., Boston University School of Law

Community Organizations:

Kennebec Humane Society, active volunteer with National Abortion Rights Action League.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

During the summer, I love my straw bale garden and the occasional sail, preferably on the Kennebec. I have a retired Percheron and take lessons when I can in riding and driving. I like to explore Maine. In the winter, cooking, baking, writing and reading take up my time.

Family status:

20 plus year relationship, not married

Years in the Legislature:

None.

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs, Labor and Housing, Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business, Health and Human Services, Environment and Natural Resources

Q&A

1) Define what “success” would look like if you are elected to serve your district.

I am running because I believe in Maine’s tradition of supporting civil rights and individual freedoms and because I believe we need state legislators who are committed to supporting our elections, not replacing elections with the judgment of the Legislature.

I will feel successful if we maintain Maine’s tradition of civil and human rights and our belief in equal opportunity and equality under the law. I intend to support women’s right to bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom.

I want to establish good communication between myself and the residents and town offices of Chelsea, Dresden, Pittston and Randolph so that I can target the needs of town residents through the making of policy and through constituent support.

I will feel successful if I have supported educators, affordable housing, and economic development in the towns I serve, while contributing to measurable progress in planning for Maine’s ability to withstand challenges posed by consequences of climate change.

Attracting mid-size employers, developing new technologies, and finding the economic niches that will allow Maine’s economy to expand all require that there be housing available for students and workers.

I will feel successful contributing to an environment in which the Legislature acts with goodwill and bipartisanship to serve all the people of Maine.

2) Characterize your view on public access to governmental business.

Government should be transparent in its processes and accountable in its results. Programs should be designed for assessment and refinement until needs are met. The state government should be better at communicating to residents how they can access programs such as heating assistance and emergency housing services.

