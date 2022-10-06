Elizabeth Hill Johnson 1931 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG/ POTOMAC, Md. – Elizabeth “Betty” Hill Johnson died peacefully and surrounded by her family on Sept. 25, 2022. She had complications related to Alzheimer’s Disease. Betty was born July 16, 1931, the daughter of Francis and Harriett Hill. She graduated from Skidmore College. She held a position at NIH/NCI for many years which incorporated her love of art and travel. She was an accomplished artist and mostly painted coastal Maine landscapes. Betty was married for 59 years to Edward Parr Johnson. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Jackson Hill. Surviving relatives include brothers Fredrick Hill (Marty) and Richard Hill (Meryl); children Leslie Wyatt (Gary) of Darnestown, Md., Stephanie Srour (David) of Potomac, Md., Eric Johnson (Cathy) of Rockville, Md.; nine nieces and two nephews; five granddaughters and one grandson; two great-grandchildren. A memorial service for immediate family at her chosen resting place Popham Beach, Maine.

