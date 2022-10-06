OLD ORCHARD BEACH — On Oct. 1, during halftime at the Old Orchard Beach High School Homecoming football game, the Christopher Cash track at Old Orchard Beach High School was rededicated. The track was originally dedicated to Christopher in 2006. During the summer the track was completely redone and the fencing around the track was replaced. Given the numerous upgrades, Old Orchard Beach High School wanted to have a rededication of the track.

Christopher graduated from OOBHS in 1985. During his time there he set several track records.

In 1986, Christopher joined the U. S. Army, and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division. Chris left active duty in 1989 and joined the Army Reserve. He attended and graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College and then attended officer training school and upon the completion of his training was commissioned as a second lieutenant. At the time of his deployment to Iraq, Chris was the commanding officer of Company A, 1st/120th Infantry Regiment 30th, Heavy Separate Brigade/30th Brigade Combat Team.

Captain Cash lost his life on June 24, 2004 in Baqubah, Iraq during a fierce gun battle.

The OOBHS varsity football team won the homecoming game against Maranacook Community High Schoo 38-20.

