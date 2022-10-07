CARVER, Mass. – Eleanor Ruth Checkley, of Carver, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Charles Checkley, and the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Woodward) Tokarski. Born on Oct. 14, 1929 in Portland, Maine, she graduated from Scarborough High School and Bath Memorial School of Nursing. She enjoyed gardening and traveling, and worked as a furniture upholsterer.
She will be missed by her daughters Crystal Scott of Ohio, Angela Simpson of New York and Teresa Houston of Carver, eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of Donna Forest of Maine, and the late Paul Tokarski and Laura Kottis.
Private services for Eleanor will be held in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass.
Guest book at http://www.cartmelldavis.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition
Post Office Box 202,
Franklin, MA 02038.
