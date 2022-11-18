Sally J. Lee 1935 – 2022 BATH – Sally J. Lee, 87, of Chestnut Street died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick. She is at peace after her long courageous battle with Dementia. Sally was born in Bath on March 18, 1935, a daughter of Emery Irving and Gertrude Elizabeth (Harvey) Freeman. Sally attended Morse High School and graduated in the class of 1953, where she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee. David was already serving in the U.S. Air Force. They were married in 1955 and her passing on Veteran’s Day honors their love and military life together. She lived an active traveling life with her three children. She was very devoted to her family. Sally retired after 15 years at Bath Iron Works in the cleaning department. Our Mom loved being active-swimming, boating, walking her dogs, ceramics, bowling, attending horse shows with her daughter, Debbie and traveling with Donna and Mike. David and Sally drove to Alaska, attended Celtics basketball games and loved the New England Patriots watching football every Sunday with David. Sally says her greatest accomplishment in her life was being a mom. She is survived by her husband, David Lee of Bath; two daughters, Donna Lee Murphy and her husband, Michael of Bowdoin and Debbie Lee Degen and her husband, Jeff of Richmond; her brother, Wendell Freeman of Waterville; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Daniel E. Lee in 1995. Her wishes were not to have a service at this time. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com .

