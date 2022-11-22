The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works a $182 million contract modification to a previously awarded contract for Planning Yard Services for the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer program, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced Nov. 17.

“Time and time again, the hardworking, highly skilled men and women at Bath Iron Works demonstrate that Bath built is best built,” Collins and King said in a joint statement. “This new funding is a testament to the shipyard’s expertise that will strengthen Maine’s economy and allow BIW’s engineers, designers, and planners to continue producing their world-class ships. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are the workhorses of the Navy. We will continue our efforts to ensure that the shipyard has the resources it needs to construct these critical elements of our national security that protect our interests around the globe.”

This funding is a cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract for planning yard services. The work will be performed in Bath and is expected to be completed by January 2024.

