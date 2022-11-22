Bath’s Old-Fashioned Christmas celebration kicks off Saturday with its annual tree lighting ceremony attended by Santa in Library Park.

Main Street Bath Director Amanda McDaniel said she expects to see 100 guests but that “it could be twice that” with the number of young families that have moved to town during the pandemic. The event is set for 5 p.m.

“If you’ve never been to this event before, it’s a beautiful gathering of the community near the gazebo,” McDaniel said in a news release. “We anxiously await Santa’s arrival by eating cookies, drinking cocoa and singing carols. It’s a small but deeply heartfelt event.”

Using craft kits assembled by local Girl Scout troops, Bath kids are preparing for the event this week by creating handmade ornaments to place on the community tree, according to McDaniel.

At the tree lighting, children will receive shortbread cookies in the shape of gingerbread men, snowflakes or Christmas trees made by Mae’s Cafe and Bakery.

Courtney Clifford, the cafe’s baker, said she has been bringing her own four children to the event for years.

Advertisement

“It really is the beginning of the season for Bath,” she said.

This year, McDaniel invited the Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus to lead the crowd in singing carols.

Chorus Director Kathy Robitaille said guests can expect to hear Christmas classics like “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

In addition to cookies and carols, there will be “wee dancers,” hot cocoa, photo ops and a grand entrance from Santa in a vintage car.

For more information, go to visitbath.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: