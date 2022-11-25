Jeffrey James Cummings 1946 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Jeffrey James Cummings ,76, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Horizons Living and Rehab Center in Brunswick. He was born in Bath November 13,1946, the son of Edward J. and Laraine F (Holmes) Cummings. He was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of the Bath Lodge of Elks and would never let a day go by without making his rounds of downtown Bath and going into the club to sign up. He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing and boating with his family at camp on Merry Meeting Bay. Jeff worked for many years lobstering with Brent Perow on the “West Side” out of Bay Point. He loved a holiday! Decorating the big family home on Oak Street was his special joy. He also loved a parade! His beloved Aunt Connie and Cousin Lorna were often his buddies for the Heritage Days parade and festivities. Jeff was always up for a shopping trip and was a good sport about carrying all the bags for his mother and sisters. Going out to lunch, his favorite activity, made up for all his hard work. He was a great help in the kitchen for any event. No one could clean a Maine shrimp or pick out a lobster or turkey carcass quite like Jeff. Jeffrey is survived by his two sisters, Jennifer Guzikowski and Mary Cummings, both of North Bath, one niece Haley Grill and two Nephews, Aaron and Adam Guzikowski. He lived the last few years of his life at Horizons which became a second home to him. His sisters are supremely grateful for all the loving care that he received there. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 1, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A gathering will be held following the burial at the Bath Golf Club. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

