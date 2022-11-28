A Lewiston woman suffered a broken leg and other internal injuries when the van she was driving crashed into the trees and caught fire off Route 24 in Topsham on Nov. 22. The woman’s 2-month-old daughter, who was also in the vehicle, was not hurt in the crash.

Kyndric Stewart, 25, of Lewiston, was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment, according to Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan.

Hagan said the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. as Stewart was driving north on Middlesex Road near the Bowdoinham town line. The 2006 Toyota van went off the right side of the road, striking the trees. Hagan said after the crash, the car caught fire and was deemed a total loss.

Prior to first responders arriving at the scene, several residents stopped and helped Stewart and her baby vacate the vehicle by breaking the windows of the van to gain access, according to a press release.

“The crash is still under investigation, but excessive speed is believed to be a causation factor,” Hagan said in an email, adding that criminal charges may be pursued after the investigation. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

