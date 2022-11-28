Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest is an ideal destination for gift givers who want to shop small, local and crafty. Shoppers can peruse a collection of fine specialty shops, art and antique galleries, and artisan wares Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4. There will also be free events and activities for shoppers and families during Marketfest in the Village.

Shop ‘Til You Drop Day is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, with many shops offering one-day discounts, warming cocoa, demos and other in-store features. Shops offering Marketfest specials include Moulinette, Rock Paper Scissors, BIRCH, Treats, Old & Everlasting, Samuel Snider Antiques and Bradbury Art & Antiques. Marketfest Friday culminates with a family event on the Creamery Pier. This year, the late-afternoon festivities include a visit with Santa, live caroling, warming cocoa, a petting zoo with woolly sheep, a lobster trap tree, fireworks and more. Shopping and other events continue Saturday and Sunday.

Each shop participating in Marketfest weekend is hosting a drawing for dining. Candy canes at the doorway identify participating shops and the raffle tickets for fine, local dining are free with no purchase necessary. The $100 gift certificates to Water St. Kitchen, Water’s Edge and Montsweag Restaurant have been donated by the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Holiday Gift Shop is a Marketfest feature with more than 20 artisan vendors selling their creations in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn on Federal Street. Shoppers will find a curated collection of fine handmade home goods, personal luxuries and specialty foods. This is a single-point-of-sale shop for shoppers’ convenience, and plastic is accepted.

For a complete schedule and details about Village shops, special sales and the many free family activities during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

