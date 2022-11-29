NBT Bank has donated $5,000 to Avesta Housing to help provide affordable housing and services in Maine and New Hampshire. The gift is the latest in a series of donations NBT Bank has provided to Avesta that have totaled $50,000 since 2017. “NBT is a longtime supporter and friend of Avesta Housing,” said Avesta Housing President & CEO Rebecca Hatfield. “This gift provides further testament of their commitment to helping provide safe, quality, affordable homes and support services to people in need.” Pictured, from left, are: NBT Bank Maine Regional President Kimberly Twitchell, Avesta Home Ownership Center Director Nicole DiGeronimo, Avesta Housing President & CEO Rebecca Hatfield, Avesta Housing Vice President of Advancement Sara Olson and NBT Bank Vice President and Senior Banking Relationship Manager Mark Schaub Photo contributed by Avesta Housing