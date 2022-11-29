Jud Caswell will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Meetinghouse Arts Stage, 40 Main St. in Freeport.

The Maine-based singer-songwriter burst onto the national scene in 2006, winning the legendary Kerrville New Folk competition. His songs have been taught at Berklee, recorded by Judy Collins, and named “No. 4 Song of the Decade” by New York’s WFUV.

Tickets are $18 for adults and free for children under 8. Tickets will be available at the door or online at eventbrite.com/e/jud-caswell-tickets-427305280597?aff=ebdssbdestsearch . For more information, contact [email protected] or call (207) 805-2288.

Meetinghouse Arts is dedicated to establishing Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture. The mission of Meetinghouse Arts is to amplify the power of the arts and culture to create, strengthen, and connect community by fostering creative collaboration, expanding access to arts and cultural assets, and amplify the arts and culture as powerful tools to create, strengthen and connect community.

Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage is a newly renovated, flexible, multi-use arts venue located within the historic First Parish Church, across from the Freeport Historical Society. Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage contains a 200-seat performance venue, an art gallery, exhibition space and gathering hall.

