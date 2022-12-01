The Bath United Methodist Church is conducting its annual Christmas Gift Appeal for the Salem Economic Ministry and the Merrymeeting Homeless Youth Project at the Midcoast Youth Center from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bath City Hall parking lot.

The Bath United Methodist Church annually invites the greater Bath community and area churches to support these outreach programs.

The collection will provide support outreach services to children and youth, particularly for young people involved with MYC who are experiencing homelessness, and gifts for the growing number of children and families in poverty in the mountain regions of greater Salem.

The giving spirit of Bath area families, churches and businesses last year alone helped over 250 families and individuals to receive Christmas gifts and gift cards.

Stop by the collection site at City Hall on Saturday and learn how you can help children and families in need while enjoying a hot beverage and a freshly made cookie. Gifts and gift cards can also be dropped off at the Bath United Methodist Church at 340 Oak Grove Ave. weekdays through Dec. 9.

For more information about the Economic Ministry, call (207) 443-4707 or the Midcoast Youth Center at (207) 443-8750.

