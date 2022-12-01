Holiday Pops favorites accompanied by the orchestra will round out the second half of the program. A highlight will be one of Robert Shaw’s arrangements of Christmas carols, “The Many Moods of Christmas, Suite IV.”
To purchase tickets, visit purplepass.com/sheepscotchorusmessiah2022. Tickets are also available Sherman’s in Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta, and Treats in Wiscasset. For more information, email [email protected], visit  facebook.com/sheepscotchorus and sheepscotvalleychorus.org, or call (207) 380-2768.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
boothbay harbor maine, local music, Times Record Ticket
Related Stories
Latest Articles