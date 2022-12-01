Sheepscot Chorus invites those looking to get into the festive spirit to a “Handel and Christmas Pops!” concert at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at the Boothbay Harbor Congregational Church.

Handel’s “Messiah” will be featured; performed with professional soloists and a 13-piece orchestra. “‘Messiah’ is often enjoyed as a sing-along, but concert performances like this are harder to come by,” said chorus Director Linda Blanchard. “There’s something special about being able to share such a towering masterwork with our community.”

“Messiah” will feature soprano Jennifer Bates, alto Joëlle Morris, tenor Jesse Wakeman and bass John David Adams.