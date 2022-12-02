Charles Albert Morneau 1939 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Charles Albert Morneau, 83, of Brunswick, died peacefully after a lingering illness at Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough on Nov. 28, 2022. A resident of Brunswick for nearly 50 years, Charles was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Nov. 2, 1939, to the late Roland J. C. Morneau and Alberta B. Roux, the fourth of seven siblings. Charles graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958, enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years, and was honorably discharged in 1962. Returning to Lewiston, he attended Casco Bay College (Plus School of Business) in Portland. He moved to Brunswick in 1974, working several jobs, including with Gene Poliquin installing carpets and rugs. He then began working for a local bakery, developing his skills as a baker. He was then hired by Bowdoin College food service and worked as a baker for 25 years, retiring in 2005. He was predeceased by his parents and two siblings: Paul A. Morneau and Louise M. Keith of Oregon. He is survived by three sisters and a brother, Madeleine M. Henderson and Rachel Morneau of Oregon, Suzanne M. Rhode of Brunswick, and Maurice B. Morneau of Boston. Charles was a cherished uncle to his many nieces, nephews, and their children. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed various activities, including reading history and card-playing, and excelled at cribbage. Charles never refused an opportunity to join the family board game. Charles was a kind person with a dry wit and a good sense of humor. He was a friend you could count on you whenever you needed him. His family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Maine Veterans Home for their loving care and kindness. Services will be announced at a later date, please check the website for further details. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Maine Veterans Home, 290 U.S. Route One, Scarborough, M E 04074.

Send questions/comments to the editors.