While many Americans frantically sought out pumpkin pie filling and cranberry sauce the week of Thanksgiving, Topsham florist Wendy Herrick was decorating the White House for Christmas.

“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Herrick said after returning home on Nov. 30.

Each year, the president and first lady invite volunteer decorators to apply for the chance to work at the White House during the holiday season. Herrick said she had applied a few times in the past, but knew the chances of being chosen were slim, with over 9,000 applicants and only 100 spots available. But much to her surprise, Herrick was finally invited to the White House.

Herrick has been a florist for 27 years and has owned her own business, Wendy Herrick Floral Designs and Tuxedo Rentals, since 2010.

This year, the White House was decorated with 77 Christmas trees, over 83,000 twinkle lights, 12,000 ornaments, 1,600 bells, and 14,000 feet of ribbon, according to whitehouse.gov.

Herrick said this was the first year the White House had at least one person from all 50 states decorating.

“It was nice to be there representing Maine,” said Herrick.

Assigned to decorate the Red Room, Entry Way and East Wing, Herrick said her group of 6 volunteers received special recognition for completing their assignment before anyone else.

After hanging lights and garlands, Herrick was tasked with making four wreaths for the first lady’s personal office and joked she’d been selected because she was from Maine and “should know how to make a wreath.”

At the end of the week, volunteers met with first lady Jill Biden at a reception.

Herrick said she hopes to be invited back again next year.

To see more photos, visit whitehouse.gov/holidays-2022/.

