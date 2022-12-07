Grieving the loss of a loved one can be challenging when surrounded by holiday music, indulgent food, and festive decorations. During the holidays, you may find comfort and healing by embracing memories and maintaining a connection with your lost loved one. Sharing special memories can be a wonderful way to feel their presence. Remember, there is no right or wrong way to grieve. Trust your instincts about what is right for you.

Here are 5 tips you may find helpful:

1. Create a Memory Quilt

Invite family members to provide cherished garments — a favorite blouse, shirt or pajamas that belonged to a loved one — then sew into a personalized Memory Quilt. These can be held close to your heart forever.

2. Continue a family tradition

When you are ready, evaluate your family traditions and consider choosing ones that will bring positive memories. For example, visit a family favorite restaurant for a holiday meal. Watch a favorite holiday movie you shared together or bake her famous holiday cookies together.

3. Create a special place

Designate a special place to honor your loved ones. Some individuals choose to set a place at their table or light a candle. Hang a special ornament on the tree in honor of your loved one.

4. Give in their memory

Donate your time or money to a cause that you and your loved one passionately believe in. Not only will you be connecting with your loved one, but you will also be helping others in need. Showing compassion to others helps foster healing.

5. Take care of yourself.

Grief can be exhausting. It is important to take care of yourself and remember that you matter. Practice both self-care and self-compassion. Self-care can include rest, going to a place of peace and comfort, exercise or pampering yourself. Be kind to yourself. Not overextending or overcommitting yourself and trusting your instincts. Your loved ones would want to make sure that you are well taken care of.

