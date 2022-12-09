If you’re itching to update your home, you’re not alone. Home improvement sales reached $538 billion in 2021, according to Statista.

Fortunately, you can make changes to your space that won’t break the bank or take much time. To help with your next project, here are five stylish ideas to add a creative and fun boost to your decor.

INSTALL PEEL-AND-STICK DESIGNS

Peel-and-stick products take common materials—such as tile and wallpaper—and make them easy to install and replace. These products last up to 10 years, but you can change them anytime you want something new. They are also usually less expensive than their counterparts so you can do more with your budget.

The installation process starts with ensuring your surface area is clean, dry, and even to ensure your new wallpaper or backsplash won’t last. Then, you’ll peel off the backing and stick it to the surface. Use a craft knife to make precise cuts for corners, edges, and outlets and a laser level to ensure your installation is straight.

SWAP OUT LIGHT FIXTURES

A light fixture sets the tone of a room, and you can replace one in about 30 minutes with basic tools, according to HGTV.

Before you start, turning off the power source from your breaker box is essential. Then, unscrew the light fixture from the ceiling bracket, and use a current detector to ensure the electricity is entirely off.

Once you’ve confirmed it’s safe, disconnect the wires while holding the fixture. Use a wire nut to attach the new fixture’s bracket to the electrical box by connecting wires with their matching colors. Go from black wires to white to the grounding wire, which is usually copper colored. After securing your fixture to the bracket, you are ready to use your new light.

PAINT A CHALKBOARD WALL

A chalkboard wall is a fun and functional addition to any room, including a bedroom, playroom, office, or kitchen. You can increase its usefulness by adding a magnetic primer before painting to make it magnetic.

After you’ve chosen the wall:

Sand it to remove all texture.

Add two coats of primer and several coats of chalkboard paint, drying completely between each step.

Follow any included instructions to care for your new chalkboard so it lasts a long time.

GROW A COUTNERTOP HERB GARDEN

A great way to boost the appearance of your kitchen is by adding a countertop herb garden. You can buy a ready-to-go garden or create your own with a utensil caddy and soil. If you lack a green thumb, buy herb starters instead of seeds.

An additional advantage of this decor piece is that it’ll help you add new or favorite flavors to salads and recipes.

ROTATE TABLE DECORATIONS

Adding a new centerpiece to your table is one of the easiest ways to update your living or dining room. Flower bouquets, table runners, or holiday decorations add personal style and are simple to change anytime. You can set your table with matching placemats, dishes, tablecloths, and cloth napkins for your next party or to add extra fun to your family dinner.

