The hallways outside the Press Herald Toy Fund workshop in South Portland were filled with bags of toys and children’s books when Alex Garry and her co-workers from Spurwink arrived last week.

Each bag the Spurwink employees loaded into their cars was bound for the Lewiston area and 40 families that struggle to provide holiday gifts to their children without help from the Toy Fund. Spurwink is a nonprofit that supports families and children with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges.

“We have found it to be a really valuable resource for Christmas donations for our families,” said Garry, a supervisor with the agency. “The toys are really good quality and very generous.”

Garry said the families served by Spurwink in Lewiston have children ranging from infants to 16 and live in and around the city. The families are all low-income and dealing with various challenges, she said.

“Without this, they would have very little they would be able to provide their kids,” she said.

Garry said Spurwink caseworkers enjoy bringing the bags of gifts to parents and guardians each year.

“It’s always really fun for them to do because the reception from the families is really appreciative,” she said.

Spurwink is one of dozens of nonprofit community agencies that partner with the Toy Fund each year, connecting families with the charity and helping distribute the gifts to parents who might not have transportation.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Nina & Ed Comiskey $1oo

In memory of Andrea & John $50

Bruce & Lorraine Hirdler $100

Linda Hanscom $75

Anonymous $50

Janine Cook $25

Mary Collins $100

Ann & Charlie Garland $200

In memory of Ann Waterhouse $50

Anonymous $50

“AJ” & Charlotte F $100

In memory of Stanley F Sampson Jr $100

A book for every kid – Yes! Barbara Gauditz $1,000

Sharing our blessings…Joan & Tom $100

Portland Alumni of Alpha Omicron Pi Fraternity $25

In memory of John & Pat Scanlan $500

Herbert Taylor $25

Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s column was great! $50

Karl & Beth Jacobson $250

In honor of my grandchildren: Brandon, Connor, Samantha, and Trevor $100

Murray Family Foundation $175

YEAR TO DATE: $55,812.49

