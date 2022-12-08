MADISON — An Athens man facing a domestic violence charge died this week while being held at the Somerset County Jail in Madison, officials said Thursday.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster wrote in a brief statement to the news media that Virgil White, 33, was pronounced dead Monday after a Redington-Fairview General Hospital EMS crew responded just before 8 a.m. to the jail at 131 E. Madison Road.

Lancaster did not explain the circumstances of White’s death. He said the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was notified and the investigation was ongoing.

Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, wrote in an email that the Major Crimes Unit investigates all in-custody deaths.

Lancaster and Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell of the Sheriff’s Office did not provide additional information, although Lancaster said the state Department of Corrections and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner had been notified of the death.

The sheriff said White was being held on a domestic violence charge. It was not clear Thursday how long White had been at the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office had posted a statement to its Facebook page in May saying it was seeking the public’s help in finding White.

Officials said at the time that White was facing charges of aggravated domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and obstructing the report of a crime.

White was required to wear an ankle bracelet for prior offenses, but had removed it, prompting the request for help finding him.

