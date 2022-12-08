CLASS AA NORTH

CHEVERUS

Coach: Richie Ashley, second season

2021-22 record: 9-10, lost in regional semifinal

Impact Players: Silvano Ismail, sr. G; Gio St. Onge, jr., G; Leo McNabb, so., G; Sammy Nzeyimana, so., G

Outlook: The Stags return starters Ismail (13.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds), St. Onge and Nzeyimana – and McNabb was the first player off the bench – from a squad that made the program’s first trip to a regional semifinal since 2012. Seniors Luke McNabb and Carter Hoglund add quality depth for a squad looking to press the action, play fast, and make another step forward in a tough Class AA North. Freshman Jameson Fitzpatrick, at 6-foot-4, could provide some post options as the season progresses.

Advertisement

DEERING

Coach: Todd Wing, 10th season

2021-22 record: 8-11, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Evan Legassey, so, G; Justin Jamal, so., G; David Otti, so., F; Julian Fuller, sr, F



Outlook: The Rams are going with a youth movement and Wing says the talented group is “all in.” Legassey is the only returning starter. He averaged 10.1 points and made 40 3-pointers (37.7 percent) as a freshman. Fuller was a contributor off the bench, while Otti and Jamal saw limited varsity action.

PORTLAND

Advertisement

Coach: Joe Russo, 33rd season

2021-22 record: 11-8, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Pitia Donato, sr., F; Brady Toher, sr., G; Kennedy Charles, sr., G; Remijo Wani, sr., F; Jeissy Khamis, sr., F/C; Sam Esposito, sr., C

Outlook: The addition of Wani, who averaged 18 points and 7.3 rebounds last season at Deering, could be a boon for a deep and solid team. But Wani is out at least two weeks because of a football knee injury and did not play with Portland in the summer. Donato (7.2 points per game), Khamis (6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Toher were key contributors a year ago. Charles, who played sparingly because of injury and illness, is another plus.

WINDHAM

Coach: Chad Pulkkinen, eighth season

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 4-16, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Owen Combes, sr., G; Blake McPherson, jr., F; Quinton Lindsay, jr., F; Creighty Dickson, so., G; AJ Moody, fr., G

Outlook: Dickson is the only returning starter after being thrust into the point guard role as a freshman because of injuries. Combes, one of the injured guards a year ago, is back this winter. He and Chase Wescott are the lone seniors. Lindsay is a transfer from Deering, having moved back to Windham. The youthful Eagles will need to use their speed and emphasize decision-making.

CLASS AA SOUTH

BONNY EAGLE

Coach: John Trull, fifth season

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 12-7, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Elliot Bouchard, sr., C; Hayden Campbell, sr., F; Terrell Edwards, jr., PG

Outlook: The Scots return 10 players from a regional semifinalist, including Bouchard, a rugged 6-foot-8 center who averaged 17.6 points and a Class AA South-best 12.4 rebounds. Edwards returns at the point after a solid sophomore season, when he averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Bonny Eagle should be back in the top four in the region, with an eye toward moving up.

GORHAM

Coach: Mark Karter, 10th season

2021-22 record: 7-11, lost in regional quarterfinal

Advertisement

Impact players: Ashton Leclerc, jr., G; Gabe Michaud, jr., G; Caden Smith, jr., F; Quinn Dillon, sr., G; Devin Jacques, sr., G; Wyatt Nadeau, so., C

Outlook: Leclerc, the SMAA Class AA rookie of the year who averaged 17.9 points, Michaud (7.0 points per game, 2.6 assists) and Smith (9.0 points) are returning starters for a team primed to reach double-figure wins by using a tough man-t0-man defense and transition-based offense. Gorham, while still relatively young, brings back significant experience and should be in the top half of the league.

MASSABESIC

Coach: Alden Gregory, first season

2021-22 record: 7-11, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Josiah Vigue, sr., G/F; Skyler Currier, jr., F; Kyle Abbott, so., PG

Advertisement

Outlook: Vigue is the only returner who saw significant playing time a year ago and is likely to play multiple positions. Currier, a returning varsity player, and Abbott have impressed with their hustle. Gregory, a former varsity coach at Piscataquis in Guilford, likes the talent and potential in his sophomore and junior classes and sees plenty of room for improvement.

NOBLE

Coach: John Morgan, second season

2021-22 record: 0-17, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Jamier Rose, so., G; Bryce Guitard, so., G; Isaiah Conary, jr., F; Jayden Dameron, sr., G; Geo Baker, sr., F; Michael Billing, sr., C

Outlook: Coming off a successful summer league, the Knights will be much more competitive with a mix of solid younger players and veterans who have raised their games. Look for Noble to try to push the pace with full-court defense for Morgan, who was an all-SMAA player at Sanford and captain at both SMCC and Thomas College.

Advertisement

SANFORD

Coach: Jake Mills, fourth season

2021-22 record: 10-5, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Tanner McCann, jr., G; Makai Bougie, jr., G; Alex Sevigny, sr., G; LJ McFarland, sr., G

Outlook: The Spartans graduated four key seniors from a squad that finished third in the regular-season standings. Mills expects there to be a learning curve this winter. McCann and Bougie saw significant playing time a year ago and will transition into leading roles. Sevigny and McFarland will help set the defensive tone.

SCARBOROUGH

Advertisement

Coach: Phil Conley, seventh season

2021-22 record: 4-15, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Blake Harris, jr., G; Liam Jefferds, jr., G; Liam Garriepy, jr., F; Ethan Blanche, sr., G

Outlook: The Red Storm expect to be better to start the season and improve throughout. The 6-4 Garriepy and 6-2 Harris are returnees who figure to be significant scorers, with Garriepy working inside and out and Harris bringing strong shooting and the ability to work off the dribble. Jefferds has the point. Spencer Booth, a 6-9 freshman, could be a factor.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach: Kevin Millington, eighth season

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 21-1, state champion

Impact players: Jaelen Jackson, sr., G; Ben Smith, sr., F; Joey Hanlon, sr., G; Jayden Kim, jr., G; Gabe Galarraga, jr., F

Outlook: The Red Riots no longer have Varsity Maine All-State picks JP Estrella (now at Brewster Academy) and Owen Maloney (UMaine), but the deep roster includes one of the state’s best in Jackson. Returning starter Hanlon, along with Kim, Smith and versatile 6-6 Galarraga all saw significant minutes during the title run. South Portland has the talent to reach its fifth regional final in six seasons.

THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach: Bob Davies, 20th season

2021-22 record: 13-7, lost in South final

Advertisement

Impact players: William Davies, sr., G; Braden Camire, sr., G; Alessio Marcus, sr., F

Outlook: Davies and sharp-shooting Camire are capable of prolific scoring nights. Davies averaged 17.6 points and a Class AA South best 5.8 assists a year ago – and has extended his range. Marcus and senior Eddie Macomber add inside strength. Damir Huskic and sophomore Wyatt Benoit provide guard depth for a team pegged to return to the regional final for the fifth time in six seasons.

CLASS A NORTH

CAMDEN HILLS

Coach: Jon Moro, fourth season

2021-22 record: 9-8, lost in regional quarterfinal

Advertisement

Impact players: Westen DeWaard, sr., G; Quincy Messer, jr., G/F; Will Duke, jr., G; Owen Reynolds, jr., G/F; Ben Tohanczyn, sr., C/F; Owen Berez, sr., F

Outlook: After a solid season, the Windjammers are motivated to improve behind balanced scoring and tough defense. There is depth and versatility at the guard position, with multiple players able to shoot, defend and handle the ball. A promising freshmen group is poised to make contributions.

CLASS A SOUTH

BIDDEFORD

Coach: Justin Tardif, 10th season

2021-22 record: 3-14, lost in regional quarterfinal

Advertisement

Impact players: Julius Silva, sr., G; Sam Harriman, sr., F; Drew Smyth, jr., G; Jake Samoilov, jr., F

Outlook: Silva, a four-year varsity player, returns at the point and will be asked to score more after averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists last season. The youthful Tigers will look to Harriman for interior scoring, Samoilov for rebounding and Smyth for outside scoring. Biddeford needs to shoot well and convert defensive pressure into points to be one of the eight playoff teams in the 12-team league.

BRUNSWICK

Coach: Ben Clark, second season

2021-22 record: 6-13, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Trevor Gerrish, so., F; Thomas Harvey, sr., F; Noah Johnson, jr., G; Jared Similien, sr., G

Advertisement

Outlook: The 6-foot-3 Harvey (16.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds) and 6-5 Gerrish (8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds) provide the Dragons with a pair of players who have good size and can score and rebound for a team expected to improve its record and be a playoff factor. Johnson and Similien will work to offset the loss of guard Quinn McCaffrey (13.3 points, 51 3-pointers) to a football knee injury.

FALMOUTH

Coach: Dave Halligan, 36th season

2021-22 record: 19-3, lost in state final

Impact players: Judd Armstrong, sr., G; Lukas Dilworth, sr. G; Chris Simonds, jr., C; Rocco DePatsy, so., F; Eli Cowperthwaite, sr., F; Peyton Mitchell, sr., G

Outlook: The Navigators graduated prolific scoring guards Brady Coyne and Jack Stowell but return versatile 6-foot-4 Armstrong (11 points per game), 6-8 Simonds and Dilworth. DePatsy (6-5) and shooter Cowperthwaite (6-3) give Falmouth good overall size. Mitchell, a transfer from Cheverus, can score and defend. A sixth trip to the regional final in seven seasons looks likely.

Advertisement

FREEPORT

Coach: Tyler Tracy, second season

2021-22 record: 9-8, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: JT Pound, jr., F; Connor Slocum, jr., G; Conner Smith, sr., Max Maneikis, jr., G; Aidan Heath, sr., F; Logan Schulz, sr., G

Outlook: While the 6-foot-3 Pound (6 points per game, 8 rebounds) and Slocum (5.0 points) saw some starts last season, the Falcons are young and inexperienced, though they have a great work ethic according to Tracy. Smith will be the primary point guard. Tracy sees his team as one with plenty of potential to improve and grab a playoff spot in its second season in Class A.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY

Advertisement

Coach: Dan Thomas, second season

2021-22 record: 11-10, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Gunnar Saunders, jr., G; Bryce Richardson, sr., G; Geri Daiu, sr., G; Camden Johnson, sr., G; Boone Douglass, jr., F; Lorenzo Catana Vallemani, sr., G/F

Outlook: The Raiders won a pair of playoff games last season after a tough start and are seen as a team that could be even better, led by Saunders, one of the top players in the Western Maine Conference. Richardson, Johnson and Daiu contribute at both ends. New players like Catana Vallemani and a youth infusion make Fryeburg a deep team despite 6-9 senior Will Hallam being out for the season because of a knee injury.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER

Coach: Ryan Deschenes, 11th season

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 10-9, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Michael Ryan, sr., F; Maxwell Kenney, sr., F; Nate Hebert, jr., G; Aidan Hebert, jr., G; Noah Hebert, jr., G

Outlook: The three Heberts are all 6-foot-1. Nate (12 points per game last season) is the uncle of twins Aidan and Noah. Kenney and Ryan are also returning starters. Aidan and Noah Hebert are strong two-way players. The Patriots, who finished fourth during the regular season last winter, are one of several squads seen as capable of closing the gap on Falmouth.

GREELY

Coach: Travis Seaver, 11th season

2021-22 record: 12-8, lost in regional semifinal

Advertisement

Impact players: Seamus Raftice, sr., F; Hayden MacArthur, sr., G; Jackson Leding, jr., G; Tyler Pettengill, sr., G

Outlook: The Rangers graduated 10 players from a team that finished second in Class A South a year ago. Raftice, a 6-3 lefty, has developed into a player who can defend, shoot and score from a variety of locations. With many new players, Greely will focus on defense and improvement. “The good news is there’s a lot of upside,” Seaver said.

KENNEBUNK

Coach: Paul Maguire, first season

2021-22 record: 11-7, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Jacob Morris, sr., C; James DiGiovanni, sr., G; Jacob Thompson, jr., G; George Lazos, jr., G; Cole Perkins, so., G; Max Andrews, so., F

Advertisement

Outlook: The Rams have no returning starters and a first-year coach in 1989 Kennebunk grad Paul Maguire. They anticipate using a deep bench and playing an up-tempo style, with a goal of being in the playoffs. Morris, coming off a strong football season as a dominant defensive end, is a powerful athlete in the middle.



MARSHWOOD

Coach: Bobby Pratt, fifth season

2021-22 record: 14-6, lost in regional final

Impact players: Andrew Perry, sr., F; Jason Singer, sr., G; Cooper Aiguier, sr. G; Jared Herrin, sr., C; David Lane, sr., G

Outlook: Last season, the Hawks made their first trip to a regional final since 1997. Three-year varsity starters Perry (13.1 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 51.6 % field-goal percentage) and Singer are the key returners, while Aiguier and Herrin are among nine total varsity returnees who will need to fill bigger roles. Marshwood has the pieces for another strong season and tournament run.

Advertisement

MORSE

Coach: Chris York, third season

2021-22 record: 7-10, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Gabe Morrison, sr., C; Andrew Card, sr., F; Calin Gould, jr., F; Trace McFarland, jr., G

Outlook: The Shipbuilders have good size across the front with 6-foot-4 Morrison and 6-3 forwards Card and Gould but will be hard-pressed to replace eight graduated seniors, including all-around standout Gabe Aucoin. York likes his team’s leadership and believes the Shipbuilders will compete with purpose, improve, and make a top-eight playoff appearance at the Expo.

MT. ARARAT

Advertisement

Coach: David Dubreuil, fifth season

2021-22 record: 2-17, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Parker Bate, sr., G; John Martin, sr., F; Brady Merrill, sr., F; Kasey Bergeron, jr., G; Andrew Clemons, so., G/F

Outlook: With the graduation of four starters, including most of the team’s size, Mt. Ararat is starting over, with an emphasis on balanced scoring and competing hard in each game. Making the playoffs would be a major achievement.

WESTBROOK

Coach: Bryan Hoy, fourth season

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 7-12, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Kolbyn Dunphe, sr., G/F; Aiden Taylor, jr., F/C; Kelson Custodio, sr., G

Outlook: There is plenty of optimism among the cohesive Blue Blazes that they can make a major improvement. Dunphe (8.5 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists) is a 6-3 playmaker. Seniors Taylor, Micah Lombardo and Ben Eugley (7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds) can control the glass, and Custodio is a strong, quick transfer from Houston who is a tough defender for a deep team with good size.

CLASS B SOUTH

CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach: Jeff Mitchell, third season

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 12-8, lost in regional quarterfinal



Impact players: Sam Lombardo, sr., G; Owen Tighe, sr., F; Antonio Dell’Aquila, sr., F; Alex Van Huystee, jr., G; Andrew Trachimowicz, sr., G; James Rickman, sr., F

Outlook: The Capers have 12 seniors on the roster, so depth is expected to be an asset, and Mitchell thinks his team will contend on a nightly basis with team-oriented play at both ends. Lombardo and Tighe saw regular playing time a year ago. If Cape can replace the consistent scoring of graduates Will Bowe and Jake Frame (along with 6-foot-8 Evan Reeves, who moved to Connecticut), it can be a competitive club.

LAKE REGION

Coach: Ryan Martin, fourth season

2021-22 record: 10-9, lost in preliminary round

Advertisement

Impact players: Jacob Chadbourne, sr., F; Evan Duprey, jr., G; Jackson Libby, so., C; Brock Gibbons, so., F

Outlook: Overall, the Lakers are quite young. The sophomore class includes varsity returnees Libby – a physical 6-4 rebounder who has improved his game – Gibbons, and undersized forwards Ian Brogan and Aiden Roberts. Chadbourne and point guard Duprey, both varsity players since their freshman seasons, add a large dose of experience for a team that wants to play with pace.

LINCOLN ACADEMY

Coach: Ryan Ball, ninth season

2021-22 record: 4-13, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Gabe Hagar, jr., G; Tucker Stiles, jr., G; Jake Masters, sr., F; Jack Duncan, sr., F; Lucas Houghton, jr., G/F; Tyson Ball, so., C

Advertisement

Outlook: Hagar and Stiles, two good shooters, have led the team in scoring the past two seasons. Masters adds an inside-out offensive approach and Duncan can slash to the rim. The roster is primarily made up of juniors and seniors with varsity experience, so this team should climb out of the cellar in the 15-team region. Reaching the playoffs would be a major success.

MEDOMAK VALLEY

Coach: Nick DePatsy, 16th season

2021-22 record: 17-5, lost in regional final

Impact players: Jaden Starr, sr., G/F; Finn Parmley, sr., F/C; Blake Morrison, sr., G; Kevin Sincyr, sr., G; Kory Donlin, jr., G; Gabe Lash, so., F/C

Outlook: The Panthers graduated all five starters and 94 percent of their offense. But this is a program that expects success, and Starr, Parmley, Morrison and Donlin saw significant varsity playing time last season. Look for Donlin to fill up the stat sheet, point guard Sincyr and Morrison to be key offensive pieces, and for Starr, 6-5 Parmley and 6-4 Lash to bring tough-nosed defense and rebounding.



Advertisement

OCEANSIDE

Coach: Larry Reed, fourth season

2021-22 record: 14-5, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Carter Galley, jr., G; Cohen Galley, jr., G; Zeb Foster, so., G; Alex Collins, sr., C; Alex Bartlett, sr., F

Outlook: In a league considered wide open by coaches, look for Oceanside to be near the top of the standings behind the Galley twins, a pair of all-KVAC shooting guards. Carter Galley averaged 19 points. Cohen Galley (8.5 points per game, 5.9 assists) will shoot more, while Foster takes over the point. Collins and Bartlett can add scoring and will be counted on to rebound.

POLAND

Advertisement

Coach: Bill Flynn, second season

2021-22 record: 6-13, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Shane Yorkey, sr., G; Hayden Christner, sr., G; Hunter Brackett, sr., F; Brady Lawrence, sr., F; Johnny Patenaude, so., G; Gio Warren, sr., G

Outlook: The Knights will be one of the smaller teams. At 6-1, Brackett is the tallest of six seniors. Christner and Patenaude are returning starters and top offensive options, with Yorkey back at the point. Lawrence and Warren are new to the program and will help defensively. Poland will need to use its veteran savvy to win some close games if it wants to make the playoffs.

WELLS

Coach: Troy Brown, 15th season

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 6-13, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Michael Lewinski, sr., F; Hayden Bedell, sr., F; Caden Dufort, sr., G; Eli Roy, jr., G; Kaden Springer, jr., G

Outlook: As usual, Wells has a tough schedule, with eight games against Class A teams. Lewinski is hoping to complete his first full season after multiple injuries the past three years. He has size, strength and basketball IQ to be a handful, especially alongside versatile 6-6 Bedell. Coach Brown likes his guards, too. The Warriors’ record might not be pretty, but expect them to be a tough tourney team.

YARMOUTH

Coach: Ilunga Mutombo, first season

2021-22 record: 20-3, won Class B championship

Advertisement

Impact players: Stevie Walsh, sr., G; Evan Hamm, jr., G/F; Nate Hagedorn, sr., F

Outlook: Mutombo, an assistant coach the past two seasons, takes over for Jonas Allen. Peter Psyhogeos, a Varsity Maine All-State pick, and point guard Matt Waeldner have graduated, but Walsh and Hamm were key parts of last season’s title run. The Clippers’ schedule includes eight Class A opponents, plus a game against Spruce Mountain (17-0 in 2021-22 regular season) and sophomore scoring sensation Jace Bessey.

YORK

Coach: Jerry Hill, third season

2021-22 record: 14-3, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Kevin Burke, sr., F; Jacob Fogg, sr., G; Ty Regis, sr., G; Derrick Parsons, jr., G; Haydn Forbes, jr., F; Lukas Bouchard, so., C

Advertisement

Outlook: Burke is one of the more dynamic front-court players in southern Maine, with exceptional jumping ability, which plays at both ends of the court. He’ll be the focal point, with Fogg returning at the point. Overall, it’s a young team for one of the more consistent programs, which will be tested with nine games against Class A teams.

CLASS C SOUTH

BOOTHBAY

Coach: Dan Hallinan, third season

2021-22 record: 7-14, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Gryffin Kristan, sr., F; Kayden Ames, sr., G; Finn Harkins, jr., F; Ryan Amaral, sr. G; Connor Wenners, sr., F

Advertisement

Outlook: With three returning starters and what is expected to be a deep rotation that includes senior guard Drew Meader and junior forward Luke Morley, Boothbay has the personnel to improve. The Seahawks have a rugged schedule that features strong Mountain Valley Conference teams like defending state champion Dirigo, Spruce Mountain, Lisbon and Mt. Abram, and crossovers with Western Maine Conference foes Old Orchard Beach and Waynflete.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Coach: Matthew Regan, fifth season

2021-22 record: 11-6, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Landen Johnson, sr., G; Brady Croteau, sr., F; James Erickson, sr., G; Ricky Delisle, sr. G; Shiloh Thao, jr., F; Brady Plante, so., G

Outlook: Old Orchard returns four starters and several key reserves from a team that was upset in the preliminary round by Boothbay a year ago. Johnson led all WMC scorers last season, averaging 24.5 points. The group has good athleticism, and Croteau, Thao and Plante were key components on the Seagulls’ eight-man football championship team.

Advertisement

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY

Coach: Jason Knight, 11th season

2021-22 record: 10-7, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Cal Nice, sr., F; Jack Byrne, sr., G; Colin Roderick, sr., F; Wyatt Thomas, sr., G; Nate Oney, jr., G; Moses Semuhoza, so., F

Outlook: NYA graduated all five starters but returns a strong group with varsity experience. Nice (6-foot-4), Semuhoza (6-6), Roderick (6-2) and 6-4 freshman Brayden Kloza provide ample size, while Byrne, Oney and Thomas bring quickness at the guard positions. NYA’s schedule is tougher, with four games against Mountain Valley Conference teams, including defending state champ Dirigo.



SACOPEE VALLEY

Advertisement

Coach: Dennis Blaisdell, third season

2021-22 record: 4-14, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Carson Black, sr., F; Grady Cummings, sr., F; Evan Coolbroth, sr., G; Jonah Naratil, sr., G; Devyn Mudgett, sr., F

Outlook: The Hawks return seven seniors who have good chemistry and expect to use their experience to improve. Black (12.4 points per game) is the leading returning scorer and a shot blocker. Cummings and Coolbroth are also good offensive options.

TRAIP ACADEMY

Coach: Ed Szczepanik, fourth season

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 6-13, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: David Durling, sr., F; Dylan Santamaria, sr., F; Ben Hawkes, sr., G; Zac Foye, sr., F

Outlook: Durling, a three-year varsity player, leads a senior-laden squad featuring players with multiple skills and the ability to defend. Santamaria is the rim protector and has improved offensively. Hawkes runs the point and is a good shooter, while Foye can shoot or drive. Six games against Class B teams and a home game with MVC power Winthrop provide challenges.

WAYNFLETE

Coach: Rich Henry, 19th season

2021-22 record: 10-10, lost in regional semifinal

Advertisement

Impact players: Matt Adey, sr., F; Cole Isherwood, sr., G; Connor Ford, sr., F; Nico Kirby, jr., G; Ishan Reese, jr., G; Safwan Hussein, sr., F

Outlook: The Flyers were competitive despite being a young squad a year ago. They benefited from a strong summer league season, Henry said. Players like Adey, Ford, Isherwood and Kirby can be productive in different ways, and a deep bench will allow Waynflete to push the pace. If the Flyers are fundamentally sound, they can be a top contender in the region.

WISCASSET

Coach: Rick Larrabee, second season

2021-22 record: 0-16, lost play-in game

Impact players: Dylan Akers, sr., G; Cory Ricker, sr., C; Jevar Garricks, so., G; Ismael Martinez, so., F; Camden Larrabee, so., G/F; Alex Richard, so., G

Advertisement

Outlook: Wiscasset has lost 57 consecutive games and has nine players total. However, Coach Larrabee is confident the program is slowly turning around, with improved skills among the younger players and better numbers at the youth level. A couple of wins would be a major achievement.

CLASS D SOUTH

PINE TREE ACADEMY

Coach: Jeff Davis, fourth season

2021-22 record: 7-11, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Colby Solberg, fr., G/F; Silas Yeaton, so., G

Advertisement

Outlook: Five players return from last season’s team, including Solberg and Yeaton. Davis thinks they will be the team’s leading scorers and two of the top underclassmen in Class D South. Samuel Batista and Miguel Mantos are two promising freshmen for a young squad that projects to be a mid-level team this year, with a brighter future.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN

Coach: Lee Petrie, fourth season

2021-22 record: 5-15, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Seth Vega, sr., G; Isaiah Cardinal, sr., G; Sunny Johnson, jr., F; Dan Poirier, sr., F; Isaac Cardinal, fr., G

Outlook: Every player is back from a team that improved throughout last season. Isaiah Cardinal and Vega are four- and three-year starters and Johnson is the leading returning scorer. Isaac Cardinal was a starter as an eighth-grader. The Guardians are looking to get a few more wins to improve their playoff seeding.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »