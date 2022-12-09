ROCKLAND – Barbara “Barbie” Haynes Witham, 77, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at the Sussman House.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date, and a celebration of life will be announced in the Summer of 2023.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

