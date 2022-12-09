AUBURN/MONMOUTH – Sylvia (Gaudet) Damone, 79, passed away peacefully at Clover Manor in Auburn on Nov. 25, 2022. She suffered a stroke in 2017 and had a long courageous struggle with vascular dementia. After the stroke she moved to assisted living for five years at the Chapman House in Auburn where she resided until a month before she passed.

Sylvia was born in Bangor on Aug. 28, 1943, to Francis and Frances (McCann) Gaudet. Over her lifetime she lived in Bangor, Freeport, Westbrook and Monmouth. Sylvia graduated from Freeport High School, class of 1961 and then attended Northeastern School of Business in Portland.

She was employed by the Social Security Administration in Portland from the mid-1960s to mid-1970s. Sylvia was employed by the State of Maine Department of Labor in Portland and Augusta from 1979 to 2004, when she retired after 25 years.

She enjoyed snowmobiling, downhill skiing, playing the piano, and gardening. She especially enjoyed traveling, visiting Mexico, Aruba, Ireland, Scotland, Spain and cruised the Caribbean. Sylvia was an avid fan of Elvis, highlighted by getting a kiss on the cheek at a Las Vegas performance. Other musical performances she enjoyed were Paul McCartney and Cher.

She loved living in her home in the country in Monmouth, getting much enjoyment from her four cats and, previously, her dog, Doc, of 18 years.

Sylvia was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by son, Dale Erickson of Yarmouth; brother, Edward Gaudet and wife, Paula of Winthrop, sister, Dianne Gaudet and husband, Stephen Norton of Freeport.

The family is most appreciative of the services of the Chapman House, Androscoggin County Hospice and Clover Manor.

A Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Bangor will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, Bangor and Brewer. Messages and memories may be shared with her family at kileyandfoley.com

Sylvia would appreciate donations to

Mid Coast Humane,

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011

