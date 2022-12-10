Multiple people were killed Saturday when a single vehicle crashed and caught fire on Route 166 in Castine, according to Maine State Police.

Troopers responded to the accident at 2:07 a.m. They believe the car was driving south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree, erupting into flames.

Three people were sent to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The surviving occupants were identified as students at Maine Maritime Academy.

It’s unclear how many are dead or what led to the crash. Maine State Police said they will not release the number or identities of the deceased victims until family are notified. Officers are trying to “limit any and all possible identifying factors until positive [identification] has been made,” said agency spokesperson Shannon Moss.

A section of Route 166 was closed for more than eight hours Saturday but has now been reopened. Maine State Police said they were still investigating Saturday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is referring media inquiries related to the crash to Maine State Police.

Maine Maritime Academy is a small, public college located on the coast in Castine. Roughly 1,000 students are enrolled in courses related to engineering, management, science and transportation, according to its website. Many graduates have gone on to work in the Merchant Marine, and as engineers, supply chain managers and scientists.

The school president’s office said Saturday afternoon that school officials were aware of the crash and referred further inquiries to its communications director.

On Facebook, the Maine Maritime Academy Parents Association also acknowledged the crash.

“At this time we believe the accident – which is still under investigation by authorities – included several Academy students,” the post said. “Academy leadership is working closely with authorities, and our top priority is supporting our school community in the hours and days ahead.”

The school is making counseling services available on campus, and said it will post more information when it’s “appropriate to do so” on the school’s website.

