TURNER — A woman was killed and a man and a woman were injured Sunday morning in a head-on collision near the Paris Farmers Union at 299 Auburn Road, according to officials.

Sheriff Eric Samson of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said the female driver of one of the vehicles died as result of her injuries.

The male driver and female passenger in the second vehicle were ejected. Both were taken to the hospital.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not released Sunday, and the two patients’ medical statuses were not available.

Traffic was closed between Fern Street and the Lone Pine-Potato roads intersection.

Motorists were rerouted down the County Road stretch to bypass the scene. Traffic reopened at about 3:15 p.m., according to officials.

