Maine Maritime Academy is planning to hold a vigil Sunday night for the four students killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the Leavitt Hall Lawn, according to an announcement on the school’s website.

Four students – Brian Kenealy, 20, of York; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts – were killed early Saturday morning when the car they were in, driven by another student, Joshua Goncalves-Radding, left the road and struck a tree on Route 166 in Castine.

Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, and two other students who were passengers in the car were sent to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The other two students were Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, Massachusetts.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Sunday the department would not comment beyond the information provided in press releases Saturday because there is an active investigation ongoing.

“Due to the severity of the crash this investigation could take weeks, if not months to complete,” Moss said in an email.

