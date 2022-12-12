Django Bells: A Swingin’ Celebration of Django Reinhardt for the Holidays

7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $20 in advance, $25 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org

He’s been gone since 1953, but the music of gypsy jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt lives on through a performance in Kittery. Django Bells features several Reinhardt compositions, with a seasonal smattering of holiday classics. The band is the quartet of violinist Jason Anick, pianist Matt DeChamplain, guitarist Jack Soref and bassist Greg Toro. They’re all exceptional musicians, and this promises to be a memorable evening of tunes.

Foals

7:30 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $36.50 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

The British are coming! But in a good way, since it’s rock band Foals, currently on tour for their highly lauded seventh album, “Life Is Yours.” British newspaper The Guardian deemed it the best of their career, and the Associated Press described it as upbeat, very funky and always brilliant. Hear songs like the thumping “Wake Me Up,” the bouncy and melodic “2am” and the mesmerizing “Crest of the Wave.” Foals has six other albums of material to choose from, so be ready to dance and sway the night away.

Christmas with Kennerley

7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $56, $66. porttix.com

Put some merry into your Monday night by heading to Merrill Auditorium for Christmas with Kennerley. Portland municipal organist James Kennerly will dazzle you on the Kotzschmar organ, along with some fabulous brass and percussion musicians. The performance also features guest mezzo-soprano vocalist Briana Hunter, and you’ll hear from vocal groups Renaissance Voices and the Windham Chamber Singers. For some preshow aural beauty, get there early to enjoy a prelude from the Parish Ringers.

