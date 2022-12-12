SACO — Rita T. Rouillard, 102, of Saco, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

She was born in Biddeford on April 21, 1920, a daughter of Alexandre and Marie-Laure Hemond. She was educated from Biddeford schools.

Rita was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She also worked for John Roberts in Biddeford for over 20 years.

Rita had many interesting hobbies. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, making puzzles and going on bus trips. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Wilfrid Rouillard: on Feb. 10, 2000; one infant son, Mark one brother, John Borduas; and one sister, Therese Paquette.

She is survived by: four children, Richard Rouillard, Frances Martin and husband Guy, Sue Baillargeon and husband Ron and Michael Rouillard. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Mark, Matthew, John, Sandy, Julie, Steve, Michelle, Brian and Shawn;several great-grandchildren; one sister, Gilberte Borduas; and nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, with family sharing at 4:30 p.m., at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will be private at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. To view Rita’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

