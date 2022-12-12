Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, a Thornton Academy student to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Maclain Lowe of Saco is one of 19 students Pingree nominated to the United States Service Academies; these include: the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis; U.S. Military Academy at West Point; U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes Members of Congress.

“This group represents some of Maine’s best and brightest. They have all demonstrated exceptional leadership, high academic standards, and a passion for helping others,” said Pingree. “Whatever happens from here, they should all be proud of themselves. We are lucky that they have chosen to offer their talents in service to our country, and it’s an honor to nominate them.”

The nominees were interviewed by a panel of six on their academic record, test scores, leadership ability, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and exemplified commitment to serving their country.

