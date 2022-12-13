After 22 years working for the town of Cumberland and 12 years as town clerk, Tammy O’Donnell will retire at the end of the month.

While she’s excited to retire, O’Donnell said, leaving the job is bittersweet because she’ll miss her co-workers and her customers.

“It’s actually very sad, in a way,” she said. “I’m so used to working with the public that I think it’s going to be a very big change for me.”

Jennifer Doten, a former town clerk in Yarmouth, is O’Donnell’s successor and was sworn in this week. She shares O’Donnell’s appreciation for working with the public.

“It was fantastic working in Yarmouth,” Doten said. “I have big shoes to fill here.”

One of the best parts of the job, O’Donnell said, was the people she worked for, including Town Manager Bill Shane and his staff.

Shane has worked with O’Donnell for almost 20 years. Before becoming clerk, she was the deputy town clerk and deputy tax collector. He said she has set the bar high.

“She is a kind-hearted person and someone who gives 100% of herself to make our community a very special place,” Shane said.

He likened O’Donnell’s talents and expertise to former Patriots star Tom Brady.

“Our very own TB 12 is actually retiring!” Shane said.

He and his staff will miss her greatly, he said, and they wish her well in her retirement.

“I have been very, very fortunate,” O’Donnell said, adding that Doten is lucky to be working with the staff and the Town Council.

“I think that’s what I’m most excited about, is the team,” Doten said. “They seem like an awesome team to be a part of.”

Town clerks are responsible for administering elections, handling transactions such as car registrations and dog licenses, and managing vital records.

“There is never a dull moment,” O’Donnell said.

