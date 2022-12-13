Holiday celebrations are lighting up Yarmouth and Cumberland this month.

In Yarmouth, a drivable light show, Light Up Yarmouth, put on by Yarmouth Community Services, is making the town shine. A map shows which residents, businesses, groups and churches have decked out their sites with lights and other decorations, allowing spectators to choose their route.

The event first took place in 2020 in response to the pandemic. It was a way for the community to enjoy the holidays while social distancing, according to Bob Priest, recreation coordinator for Yarmouth Community Services.

“People really appreciated another option of something to do during COVID,” Priest said.

The scope of Light Up Yarmouth is smaller this year, he said, but there’s still a lot of interest.

“I think people in Yarmouth really appreciate the sense of community,” Priest said. “Kids get a kick out of it.”

Advertisement

Light Up Yarmouth will run until Dec. 31. More information can be found at yarmouthcommunityservices.org.

In Cumberland, New Hampshire-based company Fiesta Shows is putting on its second Maine Celebration of Lights show at the Fairgrounds. The drive-thru show features more than 1 million LED lights across a 1-mile stretch, and while it is not synchronized to music, drivers are encouraged to tune their radios to a special selection of holiday songs.

The show features holiday scenes, glittering ocean creatures and a tunnel of lights as the finale of the attraction.

The Maine Celebration of Lights was also spurred by the pandemic. In 2020, Fiesta Shows owner EJ Dean came up with the concept of the lights show as a way to keep his staff employed while bringing smiles to faces.

“It’s a great attraction for older people who find it difficult to leave their homes,” said Johannes Kleynhans, manager of Maine Celebration of Lights. “Kids love it too.”

The drive-thru light show will run until December 30th at 197 Blanchard Road in Cumberland, and tickets, ranging from $20 to $50, are available at fiestashows.com.

Related Headlines Cumberland Fairgrounds shiny and bright for holidays

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: