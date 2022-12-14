Hires, promotions, appointments

Brian Frost has been promoted to executive director of Portland Housing Authority, succeeding Cheryl Sessions as she retires. Frost joined PHA in 2020, previously working at Subsidized Housing Partners as an asset manager. Frost is a certified property manager and tax credit compliance professional.

Elizabeth Schildkret has been hired by Portland Ovations as the new director of school and family programs. Schildkret moved to Maine from Washington, D.C., where she served as assistant manager for theater education at the Kennedy Center.

Granted

The Governor’s Energy Office awarded ReVision Energy a $300,000 Clean Energy Partnership Grant. ReVision energy is an employee-owned solar company with offices in South Portland and Montville.

Recognition

Amy Ford, treasurer of Portland Community Squash, has received a $5,000 Leaders and Luminaries Award from Camden National Bank. Ford helped design a program that provides $250,000 in scholarships each year to a PCS after-school program and has worked to diversify the PSC board.

Jeanine Jarowicz, CEO of New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, and Mike Vail, president of Hannaford Supermarkets, will receive 2023 Crystal Heart awards in March from the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” initiative. The award recognizes individuals who strive to make Maine a better place to live, work and thrive through their commitment to the well-being of Maine citizens.

