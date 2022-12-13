BIDDEFORD — An age 10 and younger hockey team called Maine Wild went to the Can-Am tourney in Lake Placid, New York, earlier this month and came home victorious.

They won all four games — besting Darien, Connecticut,10-0 in Game 1; Scarsdale, New York, 4-2 in Game 2; Wallingford, Connecticut, 10-0 in Game 3 and Scarsdale 8-3 in the gold medal game, said Mike Naimey, the father of player Kai, 10, who plays wing position on the team. Games were played on the Miracle on Ice Rink, said Naimey, who said the team showed good offense and good defense. The team has players primarily from Biddeford, Saco and Kennebunk and they play and practice at Biddeford Ice Arena. Coach is Gary Connor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: