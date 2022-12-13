Travis Edgerton scored 16 points to help Biddeford top Gray-New Gloucester 50-45 in overtime in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night in Gray.

Both teams are 1-1.

Julius Sliva chipped in with 13 points for the Tigers, who outscored the Patriots 8-3 in OT.

Max Kenney had 16 points for Gray-New Gloucester and Michael Ryan added 11.

GORHAM 73, SANFORD 48: Caden Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (2-0), who took charge early and went on to defeat Sanford (0-2) at Gorham.

Ashton Leclerc added 17 points for Gorham, which led 20-7 after the first quarter and 39-27 at halftime. L.J. McFarland led Sanford with 14 points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 50, WAYNFLETE 42: Cape Elizabeth (2-0) built a 21-point lead in the first half, then held off Waynflete (2-1) at Portland.

The Capers shot to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and were up 31-16 at halftime, but the Flyers got as close as four points in the fourth quarter before four late free throws from Sam Lombardo (11 points) put it away. Owen Tighe led Cape Elizabeth with 15 points.

Matt Adey and Nico Kirby paced Waynflete with nine points apiece.

WESTBROOK 71, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 42: Aiden Taylor had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Blue Blazes (2-0) top the Raiders (1-1) in Westbrook.

Jackson Young scored 13 points and Quincy Seavey had 11 for Westbrook.

Joao Teixeira Orlando led Fryeburg with 15 points. Gunnar Saunders had 10.

THORNTON ACADEMY 71, SCARBOROUGH 29: Will Davies scored 19 points and Wyatt Benoit put up 18 as the Trojans (2-0) handled the Red Storm (1-1) in Scarborough.

Braden Camire had 10 points for TA. Blake Harris led Scarborough with 14.

WINTHROP 79, WISCASSET 13: Cole Bard scored 15 points as the Ramblers (1-1) handled the Wolverines (0-1).

Braden Branagan and Carter Rivers added 11 points apiece for Winthrop.

Dylan Akers led Wiscasset (0-1) with 9 points.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 75, PINE TREE ACADEMY 40: Sunny Johnson scored 18 points with 20 rebounds, 10 steals and nine assists to lead Seacoast Christian (1-1) over Pine Tree Academy (0-1) at Eliot.

Eli Cardinal added 19 points and Seth Vegas had 13 for Seacoast, which led 38-20 at halftime.

Shalom Kwitonda led Pine Tree with nine points on three 3-pointers.

MARANACOOK 68, LAKE REGION 62: Keagan McClure scored 17 points and Luke McLaughlin added 16 as the Black Bears (1-0) defeated the Lakers (1-1) in their opener.

Brandon Chilton, Brayden St. Pierre and Brayden St. Pierre added nine points apiece for Maranacook.

Jackson Libby had a game-high 23 points for Lake Region, followed by Jacob Chadbourne with 14.

PORTLAND 42, BONNY EAGLE 28: The Bulldogs (1-1) got 11 points from Pepito Girumugisha and never trailed against Bonny Eagle (1-1) at Portland.

The Bulldogs forced 15 turnovers in the first half and opened a 20-16 lead. Portland then allowed just one second-half field goal and gradually pulled away.

Drew Veilleux added eight points and Pitia Donato had six for the Bulldogs.

Bonny Eagle got 11 points from Hayden Campbell.

SOUTH PORTLAND 66, WINDHAM 46: Gabe Galarraga had nine of his 11 baskets in the middle two quarters to help the Red Riots (2-0) pull away from Windham (0-2) at South Portland. Jaelen Jackson, who finished with 22 points, had 10 during that same span as South Portland stretched a 15-14 lead after one quarter to 50-35 entering the fourth. Creighty Dickson had 13 of his 15 points in the first half to help keep the Eagles close. Erik Bowen added 12 points for Windham.

