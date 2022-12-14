As winter approaches and threatens power outages, icy walkways and high fuel costs, the Bowdoinham Age-Friendly Committee has assembled “winter safety kits” to hand out to seniors and at-risk residents this winter.

Kits include insulated bags containing an emergency hand-cranked solar radio, flashlight, a mylar thermal blanket, carbon monoxide detector, emergency light sticks, toe cleats, hat and gloves, hand warmers, and nonperishable food.

Kits will be distributed by the Bowdoinham food pantry, town office, fire department and ride-sharing programs.

“These kits are designed to build awareness that the community is here to help, without shame or judgment, to get through the most difficult months of the year, especially during an emergency,” said program coordinator Jason Lamoreau.

With high fuel costs and frequent power outages along the edge of town, Lamoreau said he anticipates a strong need for winter kits this year.

Bowdoinham resident Chana Boothe, 55, said the kit was “really helpful” in light of her disability and expensive heating bills.

The program has been around since 2015, but this is the first year the age-friendly committee has taken the reins, hoping to make it more accessible.

Lamoreau said there are over 600 seniors in Bowdoinham and at least 100 take part in a variety of assistance programs the town offers.

“The goal of this program is to attempt to bridge the gap between the many valuable services, programs and activities our town offers, and those who could most utilize them,” said Lamoreau.

Forty kits have been assembled so far and 20 distributed. Lamoreau said the committee will make more kits based on need.

For more information contact: [email protected] or (207) 666-5531

