Each year as the holiday season approaches, Wayne Smith of Gorham looks forward to spending a couple days a week volunteering with the Press Herald Toy Fund.
He started about seven years ago after retiring from his job as an engineer. At the time, his friend was volunteering with the Toy Fund and Smith decided to join him.
“I think it’s very nice to give back,” he said. “It takes quite a few people to make this happen.”
Smith knew all about the Toy Fund long before he joined the team of volunteers.
He grew up in Portland and was friends with the sons of Matthew Barron, who cofounded the fund in 1949 and oversaw the charity for many years after that.
Barron was Portland’s assistant welfare director at the time and saw how local families were struggling. He teamed up with Portland Evening Express editor Robert Bruce Beith to raise money to give toys and books to 1,500 children. The effort has grown every year since.
Seventy-three years later, the Toy Fund now serves around 3,500 children from families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties.
Smith is one of about 50 people who volunteer each year, unpacking and packing gifts and helping to distribute them to parents who ask for help. And their work is only possible because newspaper readers continue to donate the money needed to buy the toys and books.
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
In honor of Henry, Finley and Olivia Atwood. Merry Christmas! $50
Merry Christmas from Helen Peterson $20
James Mills & Sandra Miller $100
Anon $100
Maynard & Judith Bean $100
Anonymous $25
In memory of my son Nick $100
Frank & Irene Discatio $200
Merry Christmas – TC & FC $100
Merry Christmas! Robert & Suzanne Turkington $75
Anonymous $200
In memory of Joseph Chaisson, who always gave to the fund. Nola Chaisson $100
In loving memory of Scott, from Lyndsay $30
In memory of Grama at Christmas from Gabe & Sophie Rioux $100
In memory of Bill Murphy $30
In memory of Vi & Frank $200
Anonymous $100
Ann Deering $250
Anonymous $50
Peter & Cynthia Bishop $200
David Manyan $100
Bryan Green $100
In gratitude for all we have $100
Donna & Gregory Barmore $200
In memory of my dad, Donald Hawkes Sr., from Donald Hawkes Jr. $100
In memory of Paul & Peg Garvin, and Keith & Del Libby – Jack & Pat, Merry Christmas! $200
In memory of Alan Hawkins, who loved Christmas. From Margaret & Emily Hawkins & Katie Hawkins-Vail $200
For Mert & Prudy $100
Falmouth Lions Club $200
In loving memory of Paul Phillips, David Phillips & Kailah Phillips, forever missed by family $100
In loving memory of Harold & Theo Moxcey, from Carole, Kim & Stephanie $100
In memory of Phil, Connie, Jake & Heather, from David & Carol Boston $200
Marcia Blake $50
Donald & Beverly Esson $100
From Tina & Les $50
Merry Christmas! Especially to all children. From Diane & Carl Walp $75
In memory of my mom, Thelma Gould $25
Merry Christmas! Carroll & Pauline Goodwin, Alfred, ME $100
Joan Cope $25
In memory of Doris Lyons, from Gracie & Dick $100
In memory of Sharon Rumery $100
Merry Christmas! $100
In memory of Bob & Martha Alexander, Bill & Maria Phillips & Jim Lunt $150
Elizabeth Henry $20
Anonymous $100
TOTAL TO DATE: $108,856.49
