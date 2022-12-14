Each year as the holiday season approaches, Wayne Smith of Gorham looks forward to spending a couple days a week volunteering with the Press Herald Toy Fund.

How to help To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. The names of donors who don’t wish to remain anonymous will be printed daily throughout the holiday season in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Lewiston Sun Journal and Brunswick Times Record.

He started about seven years ago after retiring from his job as an engineer. At the time, his friend was volunteering with the Toy Fund and Smith decided to join him.

“I think it’s very nice to give back,” he said. “It takes quite a few people to make this happen.”

Smith knew all about the Toy Fund long before he joined the team of volunteers.

He grew up in Portland and was friends with the sons of Matthew Barron, who cofounded the fund in 1949 and oversaw the charity for many years after that.

Barron was Portland’s assistant welfare director at the time and saw how local families were struggling. He teamed up with Portland Evening Express editor Robert Bruce Beith to raise money to give toys and books to 1,500 children. The effort has grown every year since.

Seventy-three years later, the Toy Fund now serves around 3,500 children from families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties.

Smith is one of about 50 people who volunteer each year, unpacking and packing gifts and helping to distribute them to parents who ask for help. And their work is only possible because newspaper readers continue to donate the money needed to buy the toys and books.

