BRUNSWICK — Dakota Shipley scored 22 points as the Brunswick girls basketball team defeated Greely 70-43 on Wednesday night.

The Dragons improved to 2-0 while the Rangers fell to 1-1.

Sophia Morin added 13 points for Brunswick, while Alexis Morin (12) and Maddy Werner (10) also scored in double figures.

Sophia Ippolito led Greely with 16 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 68, WISCASSET 7: Brooke Brown scored 25 points and teammate Maddie Brown added 13 to power the Falcons (2-1).

Kailee Colby had four points for Wiscasset.

